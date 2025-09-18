Leicestershire celebrate Division Two title despite final-day washout

Kent 17 for 0 drew with Leicestershire 459 for 7 dec (Patel 114, Cox 93, Masood 90, Hill 54)

Leicestershire 's promotion as Division Two champions in the Rothesay County Championship was confirmed despite the final day of their clash with Kent going the same way as days one and three, abandoned without a ball bowled to consign the contest to a draw.

Early morning rain topped up an already saturated outfield at the Uptonsteel County Ground, where umpires Hassan Adnan and Simon Widdup, mindful of their duty to minimise the risk of injury to players, determined after a number of inspections that there was no prospect of it drying out enough for play to resume.

With Leicestershire taking a 25-point lead into the last two rounds of games, the 13 points they take for a draw in this match is enough to put them out of reach of second-placed Glamorgan, who took only nine from their drawn match in similar conditions 30 miles away at Derby.

"We've been the best team in this division," Alfonso Thomas , Leicestershire's head coach, said. "We've been at the top of the table since the first game and I'm just glad that we saw the job through. It was tough going towards the end, with a few injuries and guys getting called up to England.

"But it's just fantastic to see a reward for the work that everybody's put in - the backroom staff, ground staff, administrators, players, support staff. The whole club as a collective has really bought into it and that's a testament to the players and the way they went about it throughout the season. To win six games and lose only one is a great effort.

"We have a little genius in Rehan Ahmed . He can do things that nobody in this team can do. But then there's the other guys that do the hard yards, bowling up the hill, bowling into the wind, the batters that have to go out and face a second new ball, or pad up as a nightwatcher. But at no point has anybody moaned about the job that they have to do. And all of those things add up.

"Getting to where we are now, winning this title, has been a process. When I came here we were a bit soft-centred, and we had some players who probably weren't good enough. But the changes you are trying to implement can't happen overnight, so it was just baby steps.

"The first thing we needed to do was become harder to beat and competitive over four days. To an extent we did that last season. We only won one game, but we only lost two. The next step was to try to win more games. And to do that we came up with simple plans, keeping things simple rather than trying to think outside the box. The guys bought into that and we have worked hard to make sure that the players we have brought in have had the right character and bought into it too."

Leicestershire, who will play Division One cricket next season for the first time since 2003, would have preferred their title-winning moment to have come on the field, to be followed by a trophy presentation in front of their own supporters. In fact, they will not get their hands on the silverware until the conclusion of their final fixture, against Northamptonshire away, which starts next Wednesday.

Nonetheless, they did their best to create their own excitement, celebrating with champagne and fashioning a 'Champions' board from part of the boundary board, while cheered on by enthusiastic supporters.

The only member of their team who might have felt a little frustrated not to get on the field was veteran seamer Chris Wright, who is retiring at the end of this season at the age of 40.

Although his retirement has been marked by his team-mates off the field, the conditions denied him the chance of a send-off on the field in front of a home crowd. He also needs three more wickets to reach 600 in his career in first-class matches and is one away from 800 in all formats.

Leicestershire's season has finished in something of an anti-climax, with four of their last six matches ending in draws, this one being a third in a row in which the weather has been a major factor. Yet they have been short-priced favourites to emerge with the title since the end of May, having won five of their first seven matches to establish a commanding advantage.

It is their second silverware in three seasons after lifting the Metro Bank One-Day Cup in 2023 but their first in the Championship since 1998 - two years before the competition adopted a two-division format - when they took their second County Championship pennant in three years, coached by the club's current president, Jack Birkenshaw.

Thomas added: "I have to give credit to Pete Handscomb , the captain. He's not here today but he's been a big driver of that. He's made it easier for me as a coach because we both sing from the same hymn sheet.

"I know we won a trophy two years ago, and that was important for the players to give them a reward for all their hard work, but this is playing consistent cricket over a period of time.

"On a personal level I'm extremely proud. I won things as a player but I would probably go as far as to say it's given me a lot more satisfaction to win as a coach than as a player. As a player, you only have to look after yourself whereas as a coach, you have to look after about 20 guys. You don't have the power yourself to execute the things you are asking for, and that makes you vulnerable.