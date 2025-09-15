Matches (12)
Leics vs Kent, 49th Match at Leicester, County DIV2, Sep 15 2025 - Live Cricket Score

49th Match, Leicester, September 15 - 18, 2025, County Championship Division Two
Leicestershire FlagLeicestershire
Kent FlagKent
Tomorrow
9:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Points Table
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
1
LeicestershireLeicestershire
12610205
8
KentKent
12250109
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 05:30
batters to watch(Recent stats)
LJ Hill
10 M • 662 Runs • 47.29 Avg • 54.26 SR
Rehan Ahmed
8 M • 655 Runs • 54.58 Avg • 73.51 SR
BG Compton
10 M • 1071 Runs • 59.5 Avg • 48.59 SR
DJ Bell-Drummond
8 M • 648 Runs • 40.5 Avg • 54 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
LV van Beek
10 M • 28 Wkts • 3.27 Econ • 61.53 SR
BGF Green
9 M • 26 Wkts • 2.15 Econ • 54.23 SR
MW Parkinson
8 M • 32 Wkts • 4.13 Econ • 61.5 SR
JDM Evison
7 M • 15 Wkts • 3.03 Econ • 63.53 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
LEI
KEN
Player
Role
Peter Handscomb (c)
Batter
Sol Budinger 
Top order Batter
Ben Cox 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Ben Green 
Allrounder
Lewis Hill 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Ian Holland 
Allrounder
Josh Hull 
Bowler
Louis Kimber 
Middle order Batter
Ben Mike 
Bowling Allrounder
Rishi Patel 
Middle order Batter
Rehan Ahmed 
Bowling Allrounder
Tom Scriven 
Allrounder
Liam Trevaskis 
Bowler
Logan van Beek 
Bowler
Roman Walker 
Bowler
Sam Wood 
Bowler
Chris Wright 
Bowler
Match details
Grace Road, Leicester
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)11.00 start, Lunch 13.00-13.40, Tea 15.40-16.00, Close 18.00
Match days15,16,17,18 September 2025 - day (4-day match)
County Championship Division Two News

South Africa's left-arm spinner due to play first two months of Championship, then through T20 Blast

Acting captain hails togetherness of club as they secure another notable success after years of fallow fortunes

Lancashire needed 303 to win and were 138 for 3 when rain forced the players off, just after Marcus Harris reached 50

No thrilling finish but draw with Gloucestershire is enough for Foxes combined with stalemate at Lord's

Visitors tighten grip on second place after batting out final day at Wantage Road

County Championship Division Two

TeamMWLDPT
LEI12615205
GLA12525180
DER12228153
MID12444150
GLO12138146
LAN12237139
NOR12246137
KEN12255109
