Matches (15)
Asia Cup (1)
NEP vs WI (1)
ICC Women's WC (Warm-up) (4)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (4)

Diasqua vs Utd Service, 1st Match at Mong Kok, HKGPL, Sep 28 2025 - Live Cricket Score

Live
1st Match, Mong Kok, September 28, 2025, Hong Kong Premier League One-Day Tournament
Prev
Next
Diasqua FlagDiasqua
(34.1/50 ov) 141/3
Utd Service FlagUtd Service

Diasqua chose to bat.

Current RR: 4.12
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 43/0 (8.60)
Live
Scorecard
Commentary
Live Stats
Overs
Playing XI
Table
Bet
BattersRB4s6sSRThis Bowlerlast 5 ovs
Haider Ali* 
(rhb)
58612495.0825 (19b)31 (17b)
Muhammad Ahmed Moner 
12141085.713 (3b)12 (14b)
BowlersOMRWEcon0s4s6sThis spell
Ali Hassan 
(lb)
6.103605.831512-
Babar Hayat 
(rm)
502605.201311-
 Last BatAarez Dar 35 (83b) FOW98/3 (28.6 Ov)
6
34th
1
6
1
4
33rd
1
1
4
6
32nd
1
1
1
1
31st
1
1
1
1
Match centre Ground time: 11:44
34.1
6
Ali Hassan to Haider Butt, SIX runs
end of over 3412 runs
DLSWC: 135/3CRR: 3.97 
Muhammad Ahmed Moner12 (14b 1x4)
Haider Ali52 (60b 2x4 3x6)
Babar Hayat 5-0-26-0
Ali Hassan 6-0-30-0
33.6
Babar Hayat to Muhammad Ahmed, no run
33.5
1
Babar Hayat to Haider Butt, 1 run
33.4
6
Babar Hayat to Haider Butt, SIX runs
33.3
1
Babar Hayat to Muhammad Ahmed, 1 run
33.2
Babar Hayat to Muhammad Ahmed, no run
33.1
4
Babar Hayat to Muhammad Ahmed, FOUR runs
end of over 3312 runs
DLSWC: 123/3CRR: 3.72 
Haider Ali45 (58b 2x4 2x6)
Muhammad Ahmed Moner7 (10b)
Ali Hassan 6-0-30-0
Babar Hayat 4-0-14-0
32.6
Ali Hassan to Haider Butt, no run
32.5
1
Ali Hassan to Muhammad Ahmed, 1 run
32.4
1
Ali Hassan to Haider Butt, 1 run
32.3
4
Ali Hassan to Haider Butt, FOUR runs
32.2
Ali Hassan to Haider Butt, no run
32.1
6
Ali Hassan to Haider Butt, SIX runs
end of over 324 runs
DLSWC: 111/3CRR: 3.46 
Haider Ali34 (53b 1x4 1x6)
Muhammad Ahmed Moner6 (9b)
Babar Hayat 4-0-14-0
Ali Hassan 5-0-18-0
31.6
1
Babar Hayat to Haider Butt, 1 run
31.5
1
Babar Hayat to Muhammad Ahmed, 1 run
31.4
1
Babar Hayat to Haider Butt, 1 run
31.3
1
Babar Hayat to Muhammad Ahmed, 1 run
31.2
Babar Hayat to Muhammad Ahmed, no run
31.1
Babar Hayat to Muhammad Ahmed, no run
end of over 314 runs
DLSWC: 107/3CRR: 3.45 
Haider Ali32 (51b 1x4 1x6)
Muhammad Ahmed Moner4 (5b)
Ali Hassan 5-0-18-0
Babar Hayat 3-0-10-0
30.6
Ali Hassan to Haider Butt, no run
Read full commentary
Commentary Feedback
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Worm
Diasqua
Match details
Mission Road Ground, Mong Kok, Hong Kong
TossDiasqua Little Sai Wan Cricket Club, elected to bat first
Series
Season2025/26
Match days28 September 2025 - day (50-over match)
Umpires
Hong Kong
Niaz Ali
Hong Kong
Ramasamy Venkatesh
Reserve Umpire
Hong Kong
Tabarak Dar
Match Referee
Hong Kong
Gandhimathinathan Sankaranarayanan
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
Diasqua Innings
Player NameRB
Aarez Dar
caught3583
Suleman Butt
lbw3039
Ehsan Ayaz
caught210
Haider Butt
not out5861
Muhammad Ahmed
not out1214
Extras(nb 2, w 2)
Total141(3 wkts; 34.1 ovs)
<1 / 2>

Hong Kong Premier League One-Day Tournament

TeamMWLPTNRR
DLSWC-----
HKGCC-----
KOW-----
PAHKG-----
USRC-----
Full Table