Matches (15)
Asia Cup (1)
NEP vs WI (1)
ICC Women's WC (Warm-up) (4)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (4)
Diasqua vs Utd Service, 1st Match at Mong Kok, HKGPL, Sep 28 2025 - Live Cricket Score
Live
1st Match, Mong Kok, September 28, 2025, Hong Kong Premier League One-Day Tournament
PrevNext
Current RR: 4.12
• Last 5 ov (RR): 43/0 (8.60)
|Batters
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|This Bowler
|last 5 ovs
(rhb)
|58
|61
|2
|4
|95.08
|25 (19b)
|31 (17b)
|12
|14
|1
|0
|85.71
|3 (3b)
|12 (14b)
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|0s
|4s
|6s
|This spell
(lb)
|6.1
|0
|36
|0
|5.83
|15
|1
|2
|-
(rm)
|5
|0
|26
|0
|5.20
|13
|1
|1
|-
Last Bat: Aarez Dar 35 (83b) • FOW: 98/3 (28.6 Ov)
Match centre Ground time: 11:44
34.1
6
Ali Hassan to Haider Butt, SIX runs
end of over 3412 runs
DLSWC: 135/3CRR: 3.97
Muhammad Ahmed Moner12 (14b 1x4)
Haider Ali52 (60b 2x4 3x6)
Babar Hayat 5-0-26-0
Ali Hassan 6-0-30-0
33.6
•
Babar Hayat to Muhammad Ahmed, no run
33.5
1
Babar Hayat to Haider Butt, 1 run
33.4
6
Babar Hayat to Haider Butt, SIX runs
33.3
1
Babar Hayat to Muhammad Ahmed, 1 run
33.2
•
Babar Hayat to Muhammad Ahmed, no run
33.1
4
Babar Hayat to Muhammad Ahmed, FOUR runs
end of over 3312 runs
DLSWC: 123/3CRR: 3.72
Haider Ali45 (58b 2x4 2x6)
Muhammad Ahmed Moner7 (10b)
Ali Hassan 6-0-30-0
Babar Hayat 4-0-14-0
32.6
•
Ali Hassan to Haider Butt, no run
32.5
1
Ali Hassan to Muhammad Ahmed, 1 run
32.4
1
Ali Hassan to Haider Butt, 1 run
32.3
4
Ali Hassan to Haider Butt, FOUR runs
32.2
•
Ali Hassan to Haider Butt, no run
32.1
6
Ali Hassan to Haider Butt, SIX runs
end of over 324 runs
DLSWC: 111/3CRR: 3.46
Haider Ali34 (53b 1x4 1x6)
Muhammad Ahmed Moner6 (9b)
Babar Hayat 4-0-14-0
Ali Hassan 5-0-18-0
31.6
1
Babar Hayat to Haider Butt, 1 run
31.5
1
Babar Hayat to Muhammad Ahmed, 1 run
31.4
1
Babar Hayat to Haider Butt, 1 run
31.3
1
Babar Hayat to Muhammad Ahmed, 1 run
31.2
•
Babar Hayat to Muhammad Ahmed, no run
31.1
•
Babar Hayat to Muhammad Ahmed, no run
end of over 314 runs
DLSWC: 107/3CRR: 3.45
Haider Ali32 (51b 1x4 1x6)
Muhammad Ahmed Moner4 (5b)
Ali Hassan 5-0-18-0
Babar Hayat 3-0-10-0
30.6
•
Ali Hassan to Haider Butt, no run
Commentary Feedback
Worm
Diasqua
Match details
|Mission Road Ground, Mong Kok, Hong Kong
|Toss
|Diasqua Little Sai Wan Cricket Club, elected to bat first
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Match days
|28 September 2025 - day (50-over match)
|Umpires
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
Diasqua Innings
|Player Name
|R
|B
|caught
|35
|83
|lbw
|30
|39
|caught
|2
|10
|not out
|58
|61
|not out
|12
|14
|Extras
|(nb 2, w 2)
|Total
|141(3 wkts; 34.1 ovs)
<1 / 2>