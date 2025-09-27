Matches (14)
NZ Women vs IND Women, Warm-up at Bengaluru, ICC Women's WC (Warm-up), Sep 27 2025 - Match Result

RESULT
Warm-up (D/N), CoE, Bengaluru, September 27, 2025, ICC Women's World Cup Warm-up Matches
New Zealand Women FlagNew Zealand Women
(42/42 ov) 232/8
India Women FlagIndia Women
(40.2/42 ov, T:237) 237/6

IND Women won by 4 wickets (with 10 balls remaining) (DLS method)

Scorecard summary
New Zealand Women 232/8(42 overs)
Sophie Devine
54 (54)
Shree Charani
3/49 (9)
Maddy Green
49* (42)
Arundhati Reddy
2/42 (9)
India Women 237/6(40.2 overs)
Harleen Deol
74 (79)
Bree Illing
2/34 (9)
Harmanpreet Kaur
69 (86)
Jess Kerr
2/43 (6)
40.2
4
Carson to Sharma, FOUR runs
40.1
1
Carson to Amanjot, 1 run
end of over 402 runs • 1 wicket
IND-W: 232/6CRR: 5.80 RRR: 2.50
Deepti Sharma1 (3b)
Amanjot Kaur1 (4b)
Jess Kerr 6-0-43-2
Bree Illing 9-1-34-2
39.6
Jess Kerr to Sharma, no run
39.5
1
Jess Kerr to Amanjot, 1 run
39.4
Jess Kerr to Amanjot, no run
39.3
1
Jess Kerr to Sharma, 1 run
39.2
Jess Kerr to Sharma, no run
39.1
W
Jess Kerr to Kaur, OUT
Harmanpreet Kaur c & b JM Kerr 69 (86b 8x4 0x6) SR: 80.23
end of over 391 run • 1 wicket
IND-W: 230/5CRR: 5.89 RRR: 2.33
Amanjot Kaur0 (2b)
Harmanpreet Kaur69 (85b 8x4)
Bree Illing 9-1-34-2
Sophie Devine 5-0-35-0
38.6
Illing to Amanjot, no run
38.5
Illing to Amanjot, no run
38.4
W
Illing to Rodrigues, OUT
Jemimah Rodrigues b Illing 8 (7b 1x4 0x6) SR: 114.28
38.3
Illing to Rodrigues, no run
38.2
1
Illing to Kaur, 1 run
38.1
Illing to Kaur, no run
end of over 387 runs
IND-W: 229/4CRR: 6.02 RRR: 2.00
Jemimah Rodrigues8 (5b 1x4)
Harmanpreet Kaur68 (83b 8x4)
Sophie Devine 5-0-35-0
Bree Illing 8-1-33-1
37.6
4
Devine to Rodrigues, FOUR runs
37.5
Devine to Rodrigues, no run
37.4
1
Devine to Kaur, 1 run
37.3
Devine to Kaur, no run
37.2
1
Devine to Rodrigues, 1 run
37.1
1
Devine to Kaur, 1 run
Match details
BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground, Bengaluru
TossNew Zealand Women, elected to bat first
Series
Season2025/26
Players per sideNew Zealand Women 15 (11 batting, 11 fielding); India Women 15 (11 batting, 11 fielding)
Hours of play (local time)15.00 start, First Session 15.00-18.10, Interval 18.10-18.40, Second Session 18.40-22.10
Match days27 September 2025 - daynight (50-over match)
Umpires
Australia
Claire Polosak
West Indies
Jacqueline Williams
Reserve Umpire
Zimbabwe
Sarah Dambanevana
Match Referee
South Africa
Shandre Fritz
Language
English
IND Women Innings
Player NameRB
Pratika Rawal
bowled1518
U Chetry
caught3836
H Deol
retired out7479
H Kaur
caught6986
RM Ghosh
bowled97
JI Rodrigues
bowled87
AB Kaur
not out25
DB Sharma
not out54
Extras(lb 1, w 16)
Total237(6 wkts; 40.2 ovs)
