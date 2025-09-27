Matches (14)
NZ Women vs IND Women, Warm-up at Bengaluru, ICC Women's WC (Warm-up), Sep 27 2025 - Match Result
RESULT
Warm-up (D/N), CoE, Bengaluru, September 27, 2025, ICC Women's World Cup Warm-up Matches
(42/42 ov) 232/8
(40.2/42 ov, T:237) 237/6
IND Women won by 4 wickets (with 10 balls remaining) (DLS method)
Scorecard summary
New Zealand Women • 232/8(42 overs)
54 (54)
3/49 (9)
49* (42)
2/42 (9)
India Women • 237/6(40.2 overs)
74 (79)
2/34 (9)
69 (86)
2/43 (6)
40.2
4
Carson to Sharma, FOUR runs
40.1
1
Carson to Amanjot, 1 run
end of over 402 runs • 1 wicket
IND-W: 232/6CRR: 5.80 • RRR: 2.50
Deepti Sharma1 (3b)
Amanjot Kaur1 (4b)
Jess Kerr 6-0-43-2
Bree Illing 9-1-34-2
39.6
•
Jess Kerr to Sharma, no run
39.5
1
Jess Kerr to Amanjot, 1 run
39.4
•
Jess Kerr to Amanjot, no run
39.3
1
Jess Kerr to Sharma, 1 run
39.2
•
Jess Kerr to Sharma, no run
39.1
W
Jess Kerr to Kaur, OUT
Harmanpreet Kaur c & b JM Kerr 69 (86b 8x4 0x6) SR: 80.23
end of over 391 run • 1 wicket
IND-W: 230/5CRR: 5.89 • RRR: 2.33
Amanjot Kaur0 (2b)
Harmanpreet Kaur69 (85b 8x4)
Bree Illing 9-1-34-2
Sophie Devine 5-0-35-0
38.6
•
Illing to Amanjot, no run
38.5
•
Illing to Amanjot, no run
38.4
W
Illing to Rodrigues, OUT
Jemimah Rodrigues b Illing 8 (7b 1x4 0x6) SR: 114.28
38.3
•
Illing to Rodrigues, no run
38.2
1
Illing to Kaur, 1 run
38.1
•
Illing to Kaur, no run
end of over 387 runs
IND-W: 229/4CRR: 6.02 • RRR: 2.00
Jemimah Rodrigues8 (5b 1x4)
Harmanpreet Kaur68 (83b 8x4)
Sophie Devine 5-0-35-0
Bree Illing 8-1-33-1
37.6
4
Devine to Rodrigues, FOUR runs
37.5
•
Devine to Rodrigues, no run
37.4
1
Devine to Kaur, 1 run
37.3
•
Devine to Kaur, no run
37.2
1
Devine to Rodrigues, 1 run
37.1
1
Devine to Kaur, 1 run
Match details
|BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground, Bengaluru
|Toss
|New Zealand Women, elected to bat first
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Players per side
|New Zealand Women 15 (11 batting, 11 fielding); India Women 15 (11 batting, 11 fielding)
|Hours of play (local time)
|15.00 start, First Session 15.00-18.10, Interval 18.10-18.40, Second Session 18.40-22.10
|Match days
|27 September 2025 - daynight (50-over match)
|Umpires
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
IND Women Innings
|Player Name
|R
|B
|bowled
|15
|18
|caught
|38
|36
|retired out
|74
|79
|caught
|69
|86
|bowled
|9
|7
|bowled
|8
|7
|not out
|2
|5
|not out
|5
|4
|Extras
|(lb 1, w 16)
|Total
|237(6 wkts; 40.2 ovs)
<1 / 3>