India and Sri Lanka kick off a Women's World Cup with a difference

Big picture: More ODIs, better clarity

On the eve of the tournament opener, the contrasts were subtle but telling in Guwahati. India 's training session was light, confident and precise. Avishkar Salvi, India's bowling coach, tried Rana's offspin grip before she showed him how it's done. Kranti Goud charged in with rhythm and responded to match-specific challenges. It was a sight of a team that looked settled.

Earlier in the afternoon, Sri Lanka had gone through a more muted, methodical session. They started with catching drills before quickly shifting to the nets. It was not all work and no play, though. Left-arm spinner Inoka Ranaweera teased the young seamer Malki Madara about getting Hasini Perera lbw, and Sugandika Kumari joked with fellow offspinner Dewmi Vihanga about why her grip was better.

Two teams, two different rhythms. But the bigger picture was clear: this World Cup doesn't begin with undercooked sides trying to find cohesion. This begins with teams well-prepared and clear on goals.

Since the 2022 edition - which saw pandemic-hit schedules and limited preparation in the lead-up - the change has been striking. Sri Lanka, who didn't qualify then and hadn't played an ODI in three years, arrive with 31 games under their belt. India have been the busiest, having played 38 since the last edition, including 14 this year.

"We've played more ODI cricket after the last T20 World Cup," India captain Harmanpreet Kaur said. "We have won most of the games. That has definitely given us a lot of confidence to do well in ODI cricket. We now have a lot of experience. This group has played together for so many years. There is a lot more clarity."

And that clarity is evident - not just in numbers, but in body language, in banter, in how batters walk into the nets, and bowlers finish their spells. This World Cup picks up where the teams left off, with momentum already building.

Form guide

India LWLWL (last five ODIs, most recent first)

Sri Lanka LLWWL

In the spotlight: Jemimah Rodrigues and Udeshika Prabodhani

She has already played 51 ODIs, but the match against Sri Lanka will be Jemimah Rodrigues ' maiden appearance in a 50-over World Cup. A natural top-order batter, she has slotted seamlessly into India's middle order. Rodrigues scored her first ODI hundred earlier this year and showcased her finishing ability during India's last two series - the tri-series in Sri Lanka involving South Africa, and the tour of England. With the pitch at the ACA Stadium expected to be flat, Rodrigues will aim to make her World Cup debut a memorable one.

Jemimah Rodrigues will be playing her first ODI World Cup • Getty Images

Veteran left-arm seamer Udeshika Prabodhani will be key for Sri Lanka with the new ball. Her ability to swing the ball and maintain control during the field restrictions has been invaluable. She could pose a challenge to India's right-hand opener Pratika Rawal with her inswingers. However, match rustiness could be a factor - Prabodhani last played international cricket at the 2024 T20 World Cup, and hasn't featured in an ODI since August 2024. But if her performance in the last warm-up game is any indication - 2 for 26 from six overs, including two maidens - Sri Lanka have little to worry about.

Team news: Amanjot could return

Harmanpreet confirmed that the entire squad is fit, which could pave the way for Amanjot Kaur 's return to the XI after recovering from a back injury. That would likely mean only one of Sneh Rana or Radha Yadav makes the final cut. While Amanjot did not bowl in either of the warm-up games, on the eve of the match, she bowled a short spell and then spent some time batting in the nets.

India (probable): 1 Smriti Mandhana, 2 Pratika Rawal, 3 Harleen Deol, 4 Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), 5 Jemimah Rodrigues, 6 Richa Ghosh (wk), 7 Deepti Sharma, 8 Amanjot Kaur/Radha Yadav, 9 Sneh Rana, 10 Kranti Goud, 11 Renuka Singh

Based on the two warm-up matches, Sri Lanka are expected to have Hasini Perera opening with Chamari Athapaththu. Vishmi Gunaratne, usually an opener, is likely to bat at No. 4. With Prabodhani back, only one of Achini Kulasuriya and Madara will play.

Sri Lanka (probable): 1 Hasini Perera, 2 Chamari Athapaththu (capt), 3 Harshitha Samarawickrama, 4 Vishmi Gunaratne, 5 Kavisha Dilhari, 6 Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), 7 Nilakshika Silva, 8 Sugandika Kumari, 9 Inoka Ranaweera, 10 Malki Madara/Achini Kulasuriya, 11 Udeshika Prabodhani

Pitch and conditions

On Monday, after a spell of slightly cooler weather, the evening in Guwahati turned noticeably muggier. Around the start of play, temperatures are expected to hover in the low 30°C, though it may feel hotter under the afternoon sun. The centre pitch will be used, which has minimal grass.

Stats and trivia

The ACA Stadium will become the 55th venue in India to stage a women's ODI.

Kavisha Dilhari's 26 wickets are the most for Sri Lanka in ODIs since the 2022 World Cup. Three Indians have surpassed that mark in the same period - Deepti Sharma (59), Renuka Singh (35) and Sneh Rana (27).

For the first time since 2016, Athapaththu is not Sri Lanka's leading ODI run-getter in a calendar year. Harshitha Samarawickrama leads the pack with 336 runs, with Athapaththu fifth on the list.

Smriti Mandhana's 2100 runs are the most by any batter since the last ODI World Cup. The next best is Laura Wolvaardt with 1736.

One of India's three ODI defeats to Sri Lanka came earlier this year.

Quote

"No doubt it's a quite new venue for us. But in India, many stadiums have a very similar feel, similar pitches, and we have played a lot of cricket in India. So we are taking it as an opportunity."

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur