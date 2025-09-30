Matches (6)
Nepal vs West Indies, 3rd T20I at Sharjah, NEP vs WI, Sep 30 2025 - Live Cricket Score
3rd T20I (N), Sharjah, September 30, 2025, Nepal tour of United Arab Emirates
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Nepal
W
W
L
W
W
West Indies
L
W
L
L
L
Match centre
batters to watch(Recent stats)
NEP10 M • 263 Runs • 29.22 Avg • 128.92 SR
NEP8 M • 199 Runs • 33.17 Avg • 148.5 SR
10 M • 119 Runs • 17 Avg • 145.12 SR
5 M • 78 Runs • 15.6 Avg • 97.5 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
NEP8 M • 10 Wkts • 6.69 Econ • 13.9 SR
NEP10 M • 10 Wkts • 6.94 Econ • 19.2 SR
10 M • 17 Wkts • 8.54 Econ • 13.05 SR
10 M • 10 Wkts • 7.02 Econ • 23.6 SR
Head to headLast 2 Matches
Squad
NEP
WI
Player
Role
|Batting Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|Top order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Opening Batter
|Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
Match details
|Sharjah Cricket Stadium
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Match number
|T20I no. 3487
|Match days
|30 September 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English