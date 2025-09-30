Matches (6)
Nepal vs West Indies, 3rd T20I at Sharjah, NEP vs WI, Sep 30 2025 - Live Cricket Score

3rd T20I (N), Sharjah, September 30, 2025, Nepal tour of United Arab Emirates
Nepal FlagNepal
West Indies FlagWest Indies
Today
2:30 PM

Match yet to begin

Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 06:47
batters to watch(Recent stats)
K Bhurtel
10 M • 263 Runs • 29.22 Avg • 128.92 SR
Aasif Sheikh
8 M • 199 Runs • 33.17 Avg • 148.5 SR
JO Holder
10 M • 119 Runs • 17 Avg • 145.12 SR
J Andrew
5 M • 78 Runs • 15.6 Avg • 97.5 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
K Bhurtel
8 M • 10 Wkts • 6.69 Econ • 13.9 SR
LN Rajbanshi
10 M • 10 Wkts • 6.94 Econ • 19.2 SR
JO Holder
10 M • 17 Wkts • 8.54 Econ • 13.05 SR
AJ Hosein
10 M • 10 Wkts • 7.02 Econ • 23.6 SR
Head to headLast 2 Matches
Squad
NEP
WI
Player
Role
Rohit Paudel (c)
Batting Allrounder
Dipendra Singh Airee (vc)
Middle order Batter
Aarif Sheikh 
Top order Batter
Aasif Sheikh 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Kushal Bhurtel 
Opening Batter
Gulsan Jha 
Allrounder
Sundeep Jora 
Middle order Batter
Karan KC 
Allrounder
Kushal Malla 
Batting Allrounder
Sandeep Lamichhane 
Bowler
Lokesh Bam 
Middle order Batter
Mohammad Aadil Alam 
Bowler
Lalit Rajbanshi 
Bowler
Shahab Alam 
Bowler
Sompal Kami 
Bowling Allrounder
Nandan Yadav 
Bowler
Match details
Sharjah Cricket Stadium
Series
Nepal tour of United Arab Emirates
West Indies tour of United Arab Emirates
Season2025
Match numberT20I no. 3487
Match days30 September 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
