Matches (6)
Women's World Cup (1)
NEP vs WI (2)
IND-A vs AUS-A (1)
ZIM-W vs UAE-W (1)
Asia Cup (1)
AUS Under-19 vs IND Under-19, 1st Youth Test at Brisbane, AUS-U19 vs IND-U19, Sep 30 2025 - Live Cricket Score
Live
1st Youth Test, Brisbane, September 30 - October 03, 2025, India Under-19s tour of Australia
Current RR: 3.02
• Min. Ov. Rem: 61
• Last 10 ov (RR): 8/0 (0.80)
YTest CAREER
|Batters
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|This Bowler
|last 10 ovs
(rhb)
|36
|96
|4
|0
|37.50
|5 (31b)
|4 (33b)
(lhb)
|19
|36
|3
|0
|52.77
|8 (19b)
|4 (27b)
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|0s
|4s
|6s
|This spell
(ob)
|11
|2
|21
|1
|1.90
|53
|2
|0
|-
(rm)
|7
|3
|19
|1
|2.71
|34
|3
|0
|-
|Mat
|Runs
|HS
|Ave
|3
|91
|36*
|22.75
|1
|19
|19*
|-
|Mat
|Wkts
|BBI
|Ave
|3
|11
|5/32
|20.73
|2
|3
|1/19
|56.33
Last Bat: Will Malajczuk 21 (45b) • FOW: 78/3 (21.2 Ov)
•
•
•
•
•
•
34th
1
•
•
•
•
•
33rd
•
•
•
•
•
•
32nd
1
•
•
•
•
•
31st
•
•
•
•
•
•
Match centre Ground time: 12:55
end of over 35Maiden
AUS19: 106/3CRR: 3.02
Zed Hollick19 (36b 3x4)
Steven Hogan36 (96b 4x4)
Deepesh Devendran 7-3-19-1
Anmoljeet Singh 11-2-21-1
34.6
•
Deepesh to Hollick, no run
34.5
•
Deepesh to Hollick, no run
34.4
•
Deepesh to Hollick, no run
34.3
•
Deepesh to Hollick, no run
34.2
•
Deepesh to Hollick, no run
34.1
•
Deepesh to Hollick, no run
end of over 341 run
AUS19: 106/3CRR: 3.11
Zed Hollick19 (30b 3x4)
Steven Hogan36 (96b 4x4)
Anmoljeet Singh 11-2-21-1
Deepesh Devendran 6-2-19-1
33.6
1
Anmoljeet Singh to Hollick, 1 run
33.5
•
Anmoljeet Singh to Hollick, no run
33.4
•
Anmoljeet Singh to Hollick, no run
33.3
•
Anmoljeet Singh to Hollick, no run
33.2
•
Anmoljeet Singh to Hollick, no run
33.1
•
Anmoljeet Singh to Hollick, no run
end of over 33Maiden
AUS19: 105/3CRR: 3.18
Steven Hogan36 (96b 4x4)
Zed Hollick18 (24b 3x4)
Deepesh Devendran 6-2-19-1
Anmoljeet Singh 10-2-20-1
32.6
•
Deepesh to Hogan, no run
32.5
•
Deepesh to Hogan, no run
32.4
•
Deepesh to Hogan, no run
32.3
•
Deepesh to Hogan, no run
32.2
•
Deepesh to Hogan, no run
32.1
•
Deepesh to Hogan, no run
end of over 321 run
AUS19: 105/3CRR: 3.28
Steven Hogan36 (90b 4x4)
Zed Hollick18 (24b 3x4)
Anmoljeet Singh 10-2-20-1
Deepesh Devendran 5-1-19-1
Match State: Lunch - Day 1
31.6
1
Anmoljeet Singh to Hogan, 1 run
31.5
•
Anmoljeet Singh to Hogan, no run
Commentary Feedback
Match details
|Ian Healy Oval, Brisbane
|Toss
|Australia Under-19s, elected to bat first
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Match number
|YTest no. 306
|Match days
|30 September, 12,3 October 2025 - day (4-day match)
|YTest debut
|Umpires
|Match Referee
Language
English
AUS Under-19 Innings
|Player Name
|R
|B
|caught
|9
|14
|caught
|18
|22
|not out
|36
|96
|caught
|21
|45
|not out
|19
|36
|Extras
|(nb 3)
|Total
|106(3 wkts; 35 ovs)
<1 / 2>