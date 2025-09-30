Matches (6)
Women's World Cup (1)
NEP vs WI (2)
IND-A vs AUS-A (1)
ZIM-W vs UAE-W (1)
Asia Cup (1)

AUS Under-19 vs IND Under-19, 1st Youth Test at Brisbane, AUS-U19 vs IND-U19, Sep 30 2025 - Live Cricket Score

Live
1st Youth Test, Brisbane, September 30 - October 03, 2025, India Under-19s tour of Australia
PrevNext

Day 1 - AUS Under-19 chose to bat.

Current RR: 3.02
 • Min. Ov. Rem: 61
 • Last 10 ov (RR): 8/0 (0.80)
Live
Scorecard
Commentary
Playing XI
Bet
YTest CAREER
BattersRB4s6sSRThis Bowlerlast 10 ovs
Steven Hogan* 
(rhb)
36964037.505 (31b)4 (33b)
Zed Hollick 
(lhb)
19363052.778 (19b)4 (27b)
BowlersOMRWEcon0s4s6sThis spell
Anmoljeet Singh 
(ob)
1122111.905320-
Deepesh Devendran 
(rm)
731912.713430-
MatRunsHSAve
39136*22.75
11919*-
MatWktsBBIAve
3115/3220.73
231/1956.33
 Last BatWill Malajczuk 21 (45b) FOW78/3 (21.2 Ov)
34th
1
33rd
32nd
1
31st
Match centre Ground time: 12:55
end of over 35Maiden
AUS19: 106/3CRR: 3.02 
Zed Hollick19 (36b 3x4)
Steven Hogan36 (96b 4x4)
Deepesh Devendran 7-3-19-1
Anmoljeet Singh 11-2-21-1
34.6
Deepesh to Hollick, no run
34.5
Deepesh to Hollick, no run
34.4
Deepesh to Hollick, no run
34.3
Deepesh to Hollick, no run
34.2
Deepesh to Hollick, no run
34.1
Deepesh to Hollick, no run
end of over 341 run
AUS19: 106/3CRR: 3.11 
Zed Hollick19 (30b 3x4)
Steven Hogan36 (96b 4x4)
Anmoljeet Singh 11-2-21-1
Deepesh Devendran 6-2-19-1
33.6
1
Anmoljeet Singh to Hollick, 1 run
33.5
Anmoljeet Singh to Hollick, no run
33.4
Anmoljeet Singh to Hollick, no run
33.3
Anmoljeet Singh to Hollick, no run
33.2
Anmoljeet Singh to Hollick, no run
33.1
Anmoljeet Singh to Hollick, no run
end of over 33Maiden
AUS19: 105/3CRR: 3.18 
Steven Hogan36 (96b 4x4)
Zed Hollick18 (24b 3x4)
Deepesh Devendran 6-2-19-1
Anmoljeet Singh 10-2-20-1
32.6
Deepesh to Hogan, no run
32.5
Deepesh to Hogan, no run
32.4
Deepesh to Hogan, no run
32.3
Deepesh to Hogan, no run
32.2
Deepesh to Hogan, no run
32.1
Deepesh to Hogan, no run
end of over 321 run
AUS19: 105/3CRR: 3.28 
Steven Hogan36 (90b 4x4)
Zed Hollick18 (24b 3x4)
Anmoljeet Singh 10-2-20-1
Deepesh Devendran 5-1-19-1

Match State: Lunch - Day 1

31.6
1
Anmoljeet Singh to Hogan, 1 run
31.5
Anmoljeet Singh to Hogan, no run
Read full commentary
Commentary Feedback
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Match details
Ian Healy Oval, Brisbane
TossAustralia Under-19s, elected to bat first
Series
Season2025/26
Match numberYTest no. 306
Match days30 September, 12,3 October 2025 - day (4-day match)
YTest debut
Alex Turner
Alex Turner
Aryan Sharma
Aryan Sharma
John James
John James
Tom Hogan
Tom Hogan
Tom Paddington
Tom Paddington
Will Malajczuk
Will Malajczuk
Zed Hollick
Zed Hollick
Khilan Patel
Khilan Patel
Kishan Kumar
Kishan Kumar
Vedant Trivedi
Vedant Trivedi
Umpires
Australia
Daryl Brigham
Australia
Roberto Howard
Match Referee
Australia
Joanne Broadbent
Language
English
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
AUS Under-19 Innings
Player NameRB
A Turner
caught914
A Lee Young
caught1822
S Hogan
not out3696
W Malajczuk
caught2145
Z Hollick
not out1936
Extras(nb 3)
Total106(3 wkts; 35 ovs)
<1 / 2>