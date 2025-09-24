Bailey five-for provides star turn for Lancashire

Lancashire 55 for 0 trail Glamorgan 265 (van der Gugten 53, Crane 42, Bailey 5-51) by 210 runs

Lancashire took control over Glamorgan with early wickets on day one of the final Rothesay County Championship match.

Tom Bailey took a five-wicket haul, including a wicket with the first ball of the game to reduce Glamorgan to 114 for 6 at lunch. An 82-run seventh-wicket partnership kept the visitors at bay until they finally wrapped up the innings on 265 with 20 overs remaining in the day.

Personal milestones included a half-century in Timm van der Gugten' s 100th match, Kiran Carlson's 1000th run for the season, and Mason Crane' s highest score of the summer, 42. But they were not enough to prevent Lancashire from dominating the day.

Both clubs' fates had been decided already. Glamorgan's second-placed promotion was confirmed after a rain-affected round of fixtures last week. Meanwhile Lancashire, currently in sixth, can rise to third if results go their way.

Tom Bailey bowled Zain-ul-Hassan around his legs with the first ball of the match, and with James Anderson absent due to a side strain sustained last time out, Jake Blatherwick shared the new-ball duties and quickly helped reduce Glamorgan to 20 for 2. Asa Tribe, even in his remarkable purple patch, was unable to do much to one nipping away.

Blatherwick's success ended there, and though Tom Aspinwall went unrewarded, Bailey and George Balderson had Glamorgan six wickets down inside the first session.

Carlson scored typically quickly to reach 22, and his 1000th run, and though he fell soon afterwards, Chris Cooke put up a fight either side of lunch in what was a session dictated mostly by poor shots to explain the scoreline than anything else.