Matches (17)
Asia Cup (2)
ICC Women's WC (Warm-up) (4)
IND-A vs AUS-A (1)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (3)
ZIM-W vs UAE-W (1)
AUS-U19 vs IND-U19 (1)
Stumps • Starts 9:30 AM
56th Match, Cardiff, September 24 - 27, 2025, County Championship Division Two
PrevNext
Glamorgan FlagGlamorgan
(17 ov) 265 & 41/2
Lancashire FlagLancashire
374

Day 2 - Glamorgan trail by 68 runs.

Current RR: 2.41
Live
Scorecard
Report
News
Table
Playing XI
Bet
Report

Bailey five-for provides star turn for Lancashire

Glamorgan bowled out for 265, with promotion already secured

Tom Bailey successfully appeals to the umpire for the wicket of Will Young, LV= Insurance County Championship, Division 1, Northamptonshire vs Lancashire, Northampton, July 21, 2022

Tom Bailey claimed five wickets to dismiss Glamorgan for 265  •  Getty Images

Lancashire 55 for 0 trail Glamorgan 265 (van der Gugten 53, Crane 42, Bailey 5-51) by 210 runs
Lancashire took control over Glamorgan with early wickets on day one of the final Rothesay County Championship match.
Tom Bailey took a five-wicket haul, including a wicket with the first ball of the game to reduce Glamorgan to 114 for 6 at lunch. An 82-run seventh-wicket partnership kept the visitors at bay until they finally wrapped up the innings on 265 with 20 overs remaining in the day.
Personal milestones included a half-century in Timm van der Gugten's 100th match, Kiran Carlson's 1000th run for the season, and Mason Crane's highest score of the summer, 42. But they were not enough to prevent Lancashire from dominating the day.
Both clubs' fates had been decided already. Glamorgan's second-placed promotion was confirmed after a rain-affected round of fixtures last week. Meanwhile Lancashire, currently in sixth, can rise to third if results go their way.
Tom Bailey bowled Zain-ul-Hassan around his legs with the first ball of the match, and with James Anderson absent due to a side strain sustained last time out, Jake Blatherwick shared the new-ball duties and quickly helped reduce Glamorgan to 20 for 2. Asa Tribe, even in his remarkable purple patch, was unable to do much to one nipping away.
Blatherwick's success ended there, and though Tom Aspinwall went unrewarded, Bailey and George Balderson had Glamorgan six wickets down inside the first session.
Carlson scored typically quickly to reach 22, and his 1000th run, and though he fell soon afterwards, Chris Cooke put up a fight either side of lunch in what was a session dictated mostly by poor shots to explain the scoreline than anything else.
Van der Gugten and Crane's resisted for a while but Bailey fittingly finished the innings off, having claimed a wicket in each of his opening overs of his first three spells. It fell to Keaton Jennings and Luke Wells to ensure an unscathed final 20 overs of the day. The left-handed duo stood strongly against early movement from Van der Gugten, before a flourish of boundaries from Jennings to close the day on 55 for 0.
George BaldersonTom BaileyTimm van der GugtenMason CraneLancashireGlamorganGlamorgan vs LancashireCounty Championship Division Two

AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
Glamorgan Innings
Player NameRB
Zain-ul-Hassan
not out1350
AM Tribe
bowled2539
JAR Harris
lbw06
SA Northeast
not out08
Extras(lb 1, nb 2)
Total41(2 wkts; 17 ovs)
<1 / 2>

County Championship Division Two

TeamMWLDPT
LEI14*616225
GLA14*526193
DER14*229169
GLO14*238165
MID14*445163
LAN14*238159
NOR14*256143
KEN14*256113
Full Table