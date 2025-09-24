Matches (17)
Surrey vs Hampshire, 68th Match at Southampton, County DIV1, Sep 24 2025 - Live Cricket Score

Stumps • Starts 9:30 AM
68th Match, Southampton, September 24 - 27, 2025, County Championship Division One
Surrey FlagSurrey
(62 ov) 147 & 225/6
Hampshire FlagHampshire
248

Day 2 - Surrey lead by 124 runs.

Current RR: 3.62
FC CAREER
BattersRB4s6sSRThis Bowlerlast 10 ovs
Tom Lawes* 
(rhb)
8151053.330 (0b)0 (0b)
Ralphie Albert 
(rhb)
618212074.390 (0b)0 (0b)
BowlersOMRWEcon0s4s6sThis spell
Kyle Abbott 
(rfm)
1525143.4069-
James Fuller 
(rfm)
8.503303.7334-
MatRunsHSAve
345735816.85
16661*66.00
MatWktsBBIAve
1827079/4021.01
1072596/2433.06
 Last BatDan Lawrence 47 (57b) FOW217/6 (58.1 Ov)
Match details
The Rose Bowl, Southampton
TossSurrey, elected to bat first
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)10.30 start, Lunch 12.30-13.10, Tea 15.10-15.40, Close 17.30
Match days24,25,26,27 September 2025 - day (4-day match)
FC debut
Ralphie Albert
Umpires
England
James Middlebrook
England
Rob White
Match Referee
England
Dean Cosker
PointsSurrey 3, Hampshire 3
Surrey Innings
Player NameRB
RJ Burns
caught419
DP Sibley
caught4492
RS Patel
caught1318
BT Foakes
caught4379
DW Lawrence
bowled4757
OFM Sykes
bowled111
RB Albert
not out6182
TE Lawes
not out815
Extras(lb 2, nb 2)
Total225(6 wkts; 62 ovs)
<1 / 2>

County Championship Division One

TeamMWLDPT
NOT14*616206
SUR14*418192
SOM14*427178
WAR14*319169
SUS14*346156
ESS14*238152
YOR14*346149
HAM14*229145
DUR14*256142
WOR14*175103
Full Table