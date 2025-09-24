Matches (17)
Surrey vs Hampshire, 68th Match at Southampton, County DIV1, Sep 24 2025 - Live Cricket Score
FC CAREER
|Batters
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|This Bowler
|last 10 ovs
(rhb)
|8
|15
|1
|0
|53.33
|0 (0b)
|0 (0b)
(rhb)
|61
|82
|12
|0
|74.39
|0 (0b)
|0 (0b)
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|0s
|4s
|6s
|This spell
(rfm)
|15
|2
|51
|4
|3.40
|69
|-
(rfm)
|8.5
|0
|33
|0
|3.73
|34
|-
|Mat
|Runs
|HS
|Ave
|34
|573
|58
|16.85
|1
|66
|61*
|66.00
|Mat
|Wkts
|BBI
|Ave
|182
|707
|9/40
|21.01
|107
|259
|6/24
|33.06
Last Bat: Dan Lawrence 47 (57b) • FOW: 217/6 (58.1 Ov)
Match details
|The Rose Bowl, Southampton
|Toss
|Surrey, elected to bat first
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|10.30 start, Lunch 12.30-13.10, Tea 15.10-15.40, Close 17.30
|Match days
|24,25,26,27 September 2025 - day (4-day match)
|FC debut
|Umpires
|Match Referee
|Points
|Surrey 3, Hampshire 3
