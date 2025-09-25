Ralphie Albert shines on debut to sharpen Hampshire relegation fears

Surrey 147 and 226 for 6 (Albert 61*, Abbott 4-51) lead Hampshire 248 (Washington 56) by 124 runs

Surrey lost their grasp on the Rothesay County Championship trophy for the first time in 1100 days, but saw a glimpse into their future as Ralphie Albert took centre stage against Hampshire.

Nottinghamshire confirmed themselves as champions midway through the evening to end Surrey's three-season dynasty as red-ball kings. But Albert, the 17-year-old grandson of snooker icon Jimmy White, celebrated his first two first-class wickets before picking up a maiden fifty to give Surrey a chance of sending Hampshire to Division Two.

The England Under 19 allrounder bowled Scott Currie and caught and bowled Kyle Abbott in the morning as Hampshire claimed a 101 first-innings lead. He then struck 61 not out during a 97-run stand with Dan Lawrence in the evening - Surrey ended the day with a 124 lead, with Hampshire needing to at least match Durham's result to avoid relegation.

After 13 wickets had fallen on the first day, on a pitch sympathetic but not overwhelmingly so for the bowlers, the second day began with a similar tone. Toby Albert couldn't be blamed for edging a Matt Fisher in-ducker to first slip, before fellow overnight batter Ben Brown was plumb lbw three balls later.

Fisher had immediately swung the momentum of the match, and gave Hampshire the relegation jitters again. Those weren't helped when Liam Dawson swished outside his off stump three overs later but Washington Sundar and James Fuller corrected things with patience and runs.

The pair put on 62 to flesh out Hampshire's lead, but it proved the last resistance as spin went through the tail. Indian legspinner Rahul Chahar picked up his first Championship wicket when Fuller slog-swept to deep square, before Albert thudded one into Currie's off stump.

Washington waved his bat on an 89-ball fifty, but Abbott was caught and bowled before the India allrounder picked out deep midwicket off his compatriot, with Hampshire two runs shy of a batting bonus point.

That near miss shouldn't impact Hampshire's chances of staying in Division One, with Durham also narrowly failing to get to 350, meaning that as long as Hampshire match Durham's result they will stay up.

A victory would be the most straightforward method of securing their status, and Brad Wheal appeared to be fast-forwarding his side there with two quick wickets. Rory Burns' batting for the season was ended when he edged a good ball to first slip, before Ryan Patel hooked straight to the deep square fielder.

Abbott then took over with one of his incredible spells, taking three wickets in four overs. The South African had Dom Sibley and Ben Foakes caught behind before keeping one low to castle Ollie Sykes.

But Ralphie Albert and Lawrence ground out runs on the slow pitch and made the most of a ragged Hampshire session, to head towards a position from which they could win the game. Albert largely made use of space behind the wicket, but also drove through the covers beautifully, to take himself to a second professional half-century in 68 balls.