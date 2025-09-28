Matches (15)
Pakistan HKG vs Kowloon CC, 2nd Match at Kowloon, HKGPL, Sep 28 2025 - Live Cricket Score
Live
2nd Match, Kowloon, September 28, 2025, Hong Kong Premier League One-Day Tournament
Current RR: 5.54
• Last 5 ov (RR): 39/0 (7.80)
|Batters
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|This Bowler
|last 5 ovs
(rhb)
|48
|43
|2
|5
|111.62
|24 (15b)
|27 (19b)
(rhb)
|22
|37
|2
|1
|59.45
|1 (4b)
|12 (12b)
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|0s
|4s
|6s
|This spell
(sla)
|3.1
|0
|25
|0
|7.89
|12
|1
|3
|-
(rm)
|4
|0
|28
|1
|7.00
|17
|5
|1
|-
Last Bat: Yasim Murtaza 35 (24b) • FOW: 67/6 (11.1 Ov)
Match centre Ground time: 11:44
24.1
•
Pascoe to Nasrulla Rana, no run
end of over 2411 runs
PAHKG: 134/6CRR: 5.58
Mohammad Ghazanfar22 (37b 2x4 1x6)
Nasrulla Rana48 (42b 2x4 5x6)
Darsh Vora 4-0-28-1
Dan Pascoe 3-0-25-0
23.6
4
Vora to Mohammad Ghazanfar, FOUR runs
23.5
6
Vora to Mohammad Ghazanfar, SIX runs
23.4
•
Vora to Mohammad Ghazanfar, no run
23.3
•
Vora to Mohammad Ghazanfar, no run
23.2
•
Vora to Mohammad Ghazanfar, no run
23.1
1
Vora to Nasrulla Rana, 1 run
end of over 2311 runs
PAHKG: 123/6CRR: 5.34
Mohammad Ghazanfar12 (32b 1x4)
Nasrulla Rana47 (41b 2x4 5x6)
Dan Pascoe 3-0-25-0
Ateeq Iqbal 7-0-40-2
22.6
•
Pascoe to Mohammad Ghazanfar, no run
22.5
1
Pascoe to Nasrulla Rana, 1 run
22.4
•
Pascoe to Nasrulla Rana, no run
22.3
•
Pascoe to Nasrulla Rana, no run
22.2
4
Pascoe to Nasrulla Rana, FOUR runs
22.1
6
Pascoe to Nasrulla Rana, SIX runs
end of over 222 runs
PAHKG: 112/6CRR: 5.09
Nasrulla Rana36 (36b 1x4 4x6)
Mohammad Ghazanfar12 (31b 1x4)
Ateeq Iqbal 7-0-40-2
Dan Pascoe 2-0-14-0
21.6
1
Ateeq Iqbal to Nasrulla Rana, 1 run
21.5
•
Ateeq Iqbal to Nasrulla Rana, no run
21.4
1
Ateeq Iqbal to Mohammad Ghazanfar, 1 run
21.3
•
Ateeq Iqbal to Mohammad Ghazanfar, no run
21.2
•
Ateeq Iqbal to Mohammad Ghazanfar, no run
21.1
•
Ateeq Iqbal to Mohammad Ghazanfar, no run
end of over 2112 runs
PAHKG: 110/6CRR: 5.23
Nasrulla Rana35 (34b 1x4 4x6)
Mohammad Ghazanfar11 (27b 1x4)
Dan Pascoe 2-0-14-0
Ateeq Iqbal 6-0-38-2
20.6
6
Pascoe to Nasrulla Rana, SIX runs
Match details
|Kowloon Cricket Club
|Toss
|Pakistan Association of Hong Kong, elected to bat first
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Match days
|28 September 2025 - day (50-over match)
|Umpires
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
Pakistan HKG Innings
|Player Name
|R
|B
|caught
|0
|1
|caught
|4
|8
|caught
|8
|9
|run out
|12
|17
|caught
|35
|24
|caught
|0
|8
|not out
|48
|43
|not out
|22
|37
|Extras
|(nb 2, w 3)
|Total
|134(6 wkts; 24.1 ovs)
<1 / 2>