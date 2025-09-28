Matches (15)
Asia Cup (1)
NEP vs WI (1)
ICC Women's WC (Warm-up) (4)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (4)

Pakistan HKG vs Kowloon CC, 2nd Match at Kowloon, HKGPL, Sep 28 2025 - Live Cricket Score

Live
2nd Match, Kowloon, September 28, 2025, Hong Kong Premier League One-Day Tournament
PrevNext
Pakistan HKG FlagPakistan HKG
(24.1/50 ov) 134/6
Kowloon CC FlagKowloon CC

Pakistan HKG chose to bat.

Current RR: 5.54
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 39/0 (7.80)
Live
Scorecard
Commentary
Live Stats
Overs
Playing XI
Table
Bet
BattersRB4s6sSRThis Bowlerlast 5 ovs
Nasrulla Rana* 
(rhb)
484325111.6224 (15b)27 (19b)
Mohammad Ghazanfar 
(rhb)
22372159.451 (4b)12 (12b)
BowlersOMRWEcon0s4s6sThis spell
Dan Pascoe 
(sla)
3.102507.891213-
Darsh Vora 
(rm)
402817.001751-
 Last BatYasim Murtaza 35 (24b) FOW67/6 (11.1 Ov)
24th
4
6
1
23rd
1
4
6
22nd
1
1
21st
6
6
Match centre Ground time: 11:44
24.1
Pascoe to Nasrulla Rana, no run
end of over 2411 runs
PAHKG: 134/6CRR: 5.58 
Mohammad Ghazanfar22 (37b 2x4 1x6)
Nasrulla Rana48 (42b 2x4 5x6)
Darsh Vora 4-0-28-1
Dan Pascoe 3-0-25-0
23.6
4
Vora to Mohammad Ghazanfar, FOUR runs
23.5
6
Vora to Mohammad Ghazanfar, SIX runs
23.4
Vora to Mohammad Ghazanfar, no run
23.3
Vora to Mohammad Ghazanfar, no run
23.2
Vora to Mohammad Ghazanfar, no run
23.1
1
Vora to Nasrulla Rana, 1 run
end of over 2311 runs
PAHKG: 123/6CRR: 5.34 
Mohammad Ghazanfar12 (32b 1x4)
Nasrulla Rana47 (41b 2x4 5x6)
Dan Pascoe 3-0-25-0
Ateeq Iqbal 7-0-40-2
22.6
Pascoe to Mohammad Ghazanfar, no run
22.5
1
Pascoe to Nasrulla Rana, 1 run
22.4
Pascoe to Nasrulla Rana, no run
22.3
Pascoe to Nasrulla Rana, no run
22.2
4
Pascoe to Nasrulla Rana, FOUR runs
22.1
6
Pascoe to Nasrulla Rana, SIX runs
end of over 222 runs
PAHKG: 112/6CRR: 5.09 
Nasrulla Rana36 (36b 1x4 4x6)
Mohammad Ghazanfar12 (31b 1x4)
Ateeq Iqbal 7-0-40-2
Dan Pascoe 2-0-14-0
21.6
1
Ateeq Iqbal to Nasrulla Rana, 1 run
21.5
Ateeq Iqbal to Nasrulla Rana, no run
21.4
1
Ateeq Iqbal to Mohammad Ghazanfar, 1 run
21.3
Ateeq Iqbal to Mohammad Ghazanfar, no run
21.2
Ateeq Iqbal to Mohammad Ghazanfar, no run
21.1
Ateeq Iqbal to Mohammad Ghazanfar, no run
end of over 2112 runs
PAHKG: 110/6CRR: 5.23 
Nasrulla Rana35 (34b 1x4 4x6)
Mohammad Ghazanfar11 (27b 1x4)
Dan Pascoe 2-0-14-0
Ateeq Iqbal 6-0-38-2
20.6
6
Pascoe to Nasrulla Rana, SIX runs
Read full commentary
Commentary Feedback
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Worm
Pakistan HKG
Match details
Kowloon Cricket Club
TossPakistan Association of Hong Kong, elected to bat first
Series
Season2025/26
Match days28 September 2025 - day (50-over match)
Umpires
Hong Kong
John Prakash
Hong Kong
Shelton J D'Cruz
Reserve Umpire
Hong Kong
Malay Mehta
Match Referee
Hong Kong
Hasnain Kiani
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
Pakistan HKG Innings
Player NameRB
Zeeshan Ali
caught01
Hafeez Khan
caught48
Hamza Mehmood
caught89
Tariq Nawaz Malik
run out1217
Yasim Murtaza
caught3524
Tanwir Afzal
caught08
Nasrulla Rana
not out4843
Mohammad Ghazanfar
not out2237
Extras(nb 2, w 3)
Total134(6 wkts; 24.1 ovs)
<1 / 2>

Hong Kong Premier League One-Day Tournament

TeamMWLPTNRR
DLSWC-----
HKGCC-----
KOW-----
PAHKG-----
USRC-----
Full Table