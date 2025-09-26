Arshdeep's masterclass helps India pull off heist

India 202 for 5 (Abhishek 61, Tilak 49, Theekshana 1-36) tied with Sri Lanka 202 for 5 (Nissanka 107, Perera 58, Kuldeep 1-31, Varun 1-31)

India won the Super Over

In the Super Over though, Sri Lanka were very clearly out of steam on all fronts. First, they didn't send Nissanka out to bat, choosing Kusal Perera (who sliced one to deep backward point first ball), Dasun Shanaka (who struggled with Arshdeep Singh's wide yorkers), and Kamindu Mendis (who has never been an explosive T20I batter) out instead.

Between these three, they managed a total of two runs. Suryakumar Yadav would almost laughingly put the first ball of their Super Over - bowled by Wanindu Hasaranga - through cover, to claim three first ball. This meant India went through to the Asia Cup final undefeated, and were really only tested in this match, in which they rested Jasprit Bumrah and Shivam Dube.

Perhaps their aura had lost a little of its shine, but India pushing through to a victory even when Sri Lanka's top order was batting beautifully, will be something India will take heart from ahead of the final against Pakistan.

India's innings, meanwhile, had gone smoothly. Abhishek produced another spectacular start, striking up a 59-run partnership with Suryakumar who contributed only 12 off 13 to that stand. Later, Tilak and Sanju Samson would put on 66 together.

Pathum Nissanka celebrates his maiden T20I century • AFP/Getty Images

Nissanka's 127-run partnership off 70 balls, however, was the biggest of the tournament. It got Sri Lanka within sight of victory. But the remaining batters couldn't quite get them across the line.

What happened in the Super Over

Sri Lanka are required to bat first in this Super Over, but Nissanka, their best batter of the tournament, is not picked to come out straight away. (We're sure, at this stage, that he will come in if a wicket falls, though.)

Perera and Shanaka are sent in instead, with Arshdeep tasked with bowling this over, in the absence of Bumrah.

Perera slices the first ball, a wide yorker, to deep point, where substitute fielder Rinku Singh takes a good running catch.

Kamindu Mendis, who does not have a track record of scoring quickly against high-quality opposition comes out next, even though Nissanka is just sitting there in the dugout. Predictably Kamindu struggles to get more than an edge to the next Arshdeep ball, and they scramble a single.

Shanaka can't really hit Arshdeep's wide yorkers either, and attempts a bye off the fourth ball.

Arshdeep appeals for the caught behind while wicketkeeper Sanju Samson runs Dasun Shanaka out at the striker's end.

But because Arshdeep has appealed for the catch, the umpire gives Shanaka out. (The umpire's finger is raised only after the run out is completed, but according to the rules, the out decision effectively overturns the run out.) Shanaka awake to this loophole, immediately asks the umpire: "It's a dead ball, right?", just after he reviews the caught behind decision.

It turns out Shanaka is correct as per the laws. Because he had been wrongly been given out caught behind, he is exonerated from the run out, even though the stumps were broken before the umpire's finger was raised.

Shanaka gets to live another ball and perhaps propel Sri Lanka to a competitive Super Over score.

Shanaka top edges one to deep third very next ball, ending Sri Lanka's Super Over.

India score three first ball and win.

Abhishek Sharma rocks the powerplay

Although opening partner Shubman Gill was dismissed off the ninth ball of the innings, the tournament's best batter still scythed his way through the powerplay. His best powerplay over came against Dushmantha Chamera. Abhishek came down the track and crashed him over long off off thifd ball, before raising the fifth ball over short fine leg's head, then slicing the next one over short third.

Abhishek Sharma brought up his third successive fifty • Getty Images

It only took Abhishek 22 balls to get to fifty. By the end of the powerplay, India were 71 for 1. Abhishek eventually miscued a Charith Asalanka half-tracker to deep midwicket, in the ninth over. His 61 came off 31 balls.

Nissanka's sublime innings

Nissanka had scored heavily in the group stage, but had been quiet in the first two Super Four games. In this match, he exploded. He hit Hardik Pandya through point for four first ball, lifted other seamers over deep midwicket, and hooked others over backward square leg. He hit his fifty off 25 balls, and just continued to attack through the middle overs, as Perera also scored rapidly.