Why was Shanaka not given run out in the Super Over drama?

MCC's law states that "the ball will be deemed to be dead from the instant of the incident causing the dismissal". In this case, that incident was the caught-behind appeal, which meant the ball had been dead when Samson tried to run Shanaka out. With replays proving Shanaka didn't nick the ball, he was immediately deemed not out, even though India captain Suryakumar Yadav seemed to enquire with the umpires about the decision.