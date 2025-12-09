Teenagers Kamalini and Vaishnavi receive maiden India call-ups for Sri Lanka T20Is
Radha Yadav, Yastika Bhatia and Sayali Satghare, who were part of the previous T20I squad that played against England, have been left out
Teenagers G Kamalini and Vaishnavi Sharma have earned their maiden India call-ups for the five-match T20I series against Sri Lanka later this month. Radha Yadav, Yastika Bhatia and Sayali Satghare, who were all part of the previous T20I squad that played against England, have been left out.
Wicketkeeper-batter Kamalini, 17, whose heroics in the U-19 Asia Cup in 2024 earned her a WPL deal, played nine matches for Mumbai Indians (MI) in the tournament earlier this year. A big-hitting left-hand batter, she made an eye-catching unbeaten 11 off 8 in just her second match, including the winning four off the penultimate ball, for MI against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. She was one of the five players retained by MI for INR 50 lakh ahead of the WPL 2026 auction. In the Senior Women's T20 Trophy, she finished as the sixth-highest run-scorer with 297 runs in seven games.
Left-arm spinner Vaishnavi, 19, finished with the most wickets in the Senior Women's T20 (21 wickets in 11 games) for Madhya Pradesh, as well as the Senior Women's Inter-Zonal T20s (12 in five) for Central Zone. She was also the leading wicket-taker during India's successful U-19 World Cup campaign earlier this year - which Kamalini was also part of - with 17 wickets.
Left-arm spinner Radha, who was part of India's recent ODI World Cup win, finished with four wickets in three games at the tournament. She came in as a replacement for Shuchi Upadhyay for the England tour in June and took six wickets in five games. Wicketkeeper Yastika, meanwhile, was ruled out of the World Cup with a knee injury and has not played any top-flight cricket since August. There are no other surprises in the squad, which will be led by Harmanpreet Kaur.
The first two T20Is of the five-match series will take place in Visakhapatnam on December 21 and 23, while Thiruvananthapuram will host the last three games on December 26, 28 and 30.
India's T20I squad vs Sri Lanka
Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Harleen Deol, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud, Renuka Singh Thakur, Richa Ghosh (wk), G Kamalini (wk), N Sree Charani, Vaishnavi Sharma.