Radha Yadav replaces injured Shuchi Upadhyay for England tour

Upadhyay made her ODI debut during the tri-series in Sri Lanka, against South Africa. She received her maiden T20I call-up for the upcoming England tour.

The BCCI said the shin injury was diagnosed during the pre-tour camp at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (COE) in Bengaluru.

She was the third-highest wicket-taker at the Senior Women's One-Day Trophy held in December last year. She picked up 18 wickets then at an economy rate of 3.48 and an average of 15.44 in nine innings. She was named the Player of the Tournament as her team, Madhya Pradesh, won the trophy.

Radha, who has played seven ODIs and 84 T20Is, last featured for India in December 2024, where she picked up four wickets against West Indies. However she was overlooked for the ODI series against them that followed.

Before the West Indies series, she was the highest wicket-taker in the one-dayers against New Zealand at home.