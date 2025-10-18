India provide big lift-off to Australia's mega summer

Big Picture: A big start to a big summer

For Australia, there are long, medium and short-term focuses as their summer begins in Perth: an eye on planning for the next ODI World Cup, the build-up to the Ashes and the hope that further key players don't go down over the next few weeks, and then trying to win this series itself against a strong India side who got the better of them in the Champions Trophy semi-final earlier this year.

Australia, who are a little more recently acquainted with this format having faced South Africa in August, had hoped to field their strongest possible side, at least for the start of this series, but they will be without various first-choice players. They are also still trying to settle down a batting line-up in the post Steve Smith and Glenn Maxwell era.

Pat Cummins is the biggest injury-watch ahead of the Ashes, and more on his timeline will soon become clearer, while Josh Inglis (calf) will miss at least the first two matches and Cameron Green (side) the whole series. Adam Zampa (awaiting the birth of his second child) will be absent from Perth due the travel distances involved while Alex Carey (Ashes preparation) will link up in time for his hometown game in Adelaide.

Ticket sales for India's visit across the three ODIs and five T20Is which follow have been huge and a crowd upwards of 50,000 is expected at Optus Stadium, a figure which has only been reached twice in the venue's history.

Form guide Australia WLLLW(last five completed ODIs, most recent first)

India WWWWW



Eyes on 2027: will these two giants of the game be there? • ICC via Getty Images

In the spotlight: Travis Head and Virat Kohli

Travis Head has put together in the past. Two centuries in last season's Test series added to his trophy-defining knocks in the 2023 World Test Championship final and ODI World Cup. For a little while during the Champions Trophy final earlier this year it looked like another could be forming but Varun Chakravarthy cut him off in the nick of time. These white-ball games are Head's first matches of the home summer and a couple of decent scores would set him up for what's ahead, although there remains a reasonably strong chance he will play the last Sheffield Shield match before the Ashes as well. India supporters don't need reminding of the performanceshas put together in the past. Two centuries in last season's Test series added to his trophy-defining knocks in the 2023 World Test Championship final and ODI World Cup. For a little while during the Champions Trophy final earlier this year it looked like another could be forming but Varun Chakravarthy cut him off in the nick of time. These white-ball games are Head's first matches of the home summer and a couple of decent scores would set him up for what's ahead, although there remains a reasonably strong chance he will play the last Sheffield Shield match before the Ashes as well.

Virat Kohli will suit up for India for the first time in seven months amid much speculation around the future of his international career. One minute, this tour may be it, the next he's all in for 2027. Time will tell. Regardless, this will surely be his last visit to Australia as an international cricketer. It's a place that has played a major part in his storied career, with Optus Stadium being the scene of his last Test century. He has not always endeared himself to Australian fans, not least last season when things got heated in the latter stages of the Test series, but with the stadiums likely to have no shortage of Indian support over the next three matches he should get a warm reception. Well, who else could it be?will suit up for India for the first time in seven months amid much speculation around the future of his international career. One minute, this tour may be it, the next he's all in for 2027. Time will tell. Regardless, this will surely be his last visit to Australia as an international cricketer. It's a place that has played a major part in his storied career, with Optus Stadium being the scene of his last Test century. He has not always endeared himself to Australian fans, not least last season when things got heated in the latter stages of the Test series, but with the stadiums likely to have no shortage of Indian support over the next three matches he should get a warm reception.

Matt Renshaw is expected to slot into the middle order • Getty Images

Team news: Renshaw in line to debut; how do India balance their attack?

Matt Renshaw and Mitch Owen are set to make their ODI debuts in the middle order while Josh Philippe will play his first ODI since 2021 and his first as wicketkeeper. Mitchell Marsh said they would not go with an all-pace frontline attack which means left-arm spinner Matt Kuhnemann, who is covering for Zampa, will feature on home soil for the first time.

Australia (possible): 1 Travis Head, 2 Mitchell Marsh (capt), 3 Matt Short, 4 Matt Renshaw, 5 Josh Philippe (wk), 6 Mitch Owen, 7 Cooper Connolly, 8 Mitchell Starc, 9 Nathan Ellis, 10 Matt Kuhnemann, 11 Josh Hazlewood

India will need to ponder who slots into the No. 8 role and whether they want the extra batting of Washington Sundar. Despite the team's last ODI being in March they are set to have the same top six as the Champions Trophy final.

India (possible): 1 Rohit Sharma, 2 Shubman Gill (capt), 3 Virat Kohli, 4 Shreyas Iyer, 5 KL Rahul (wk), 6 Axar Patel, 7 Nitish Reddy, 8 Washington Sundar/Kuldeep Yadav, 9 Harshit Rana, 10 Mohammed Siraj, 11 Prasidh Krishna/Arshdeep Singh

Pitch and conditions

Albeit from a small sample size of three games spread over six years , Optus Stadium has been a relatively low-scoring ODI venue. Australia have been bundled out for 152 and 140 in their last two visits here in the format. There is generally something for everyone in the drop-in pitches although this is the first game at the ground since last season. The bigger factor could be the weather with showers forecast during the day.

Stats and trivia

The last time Kohli and Rohit played under a different captain was nine years ago against New Zealand

Australia have lost all three of their ODIs at Optus Stadium

Travis Head needs 58 runs for 3000 in ODIs

If Mitchell Starc plays in Perth it will be his first ODI since November 2024.

Quotes

"The key for us is to make sure we start well on Sunday; we don't want to be playing our best in the last game like we did last series. [It'll] be tough against a quality outfit but exciting for a few guys to get their first crack at it."

Travis Head wants a better start than against South Africa