India provide big lift-off to Australia's mega summer

Virat and Rohit are back. But will they make 2027? India have a new ODI captain. Pat's not here, but his back is the talk of the nation. Australia have lost a key player to side soreness, although don't panic is the word. Selectors are trying to balance red-ball preparation and white-ball results. It's only the middle of October, but there's plenty going on at the beginning of what could be the biggest cricket season ever down under.
For Australia, there are long, medium and short-term focuses as their summer begins in Perth: an eye on planning for the next ODI World Cup, the build-up to the Ashes and the hope that further key players don't go down over the next few weeks, and then trying to win this series itself against a strong India side who got the better of them in the Champions Trophy semi-final earlier this year.
The final of that tournament, where India were crowned champions, was their most recent ODI. There's been some significant change for them since then. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are single-format players and Shubman Gill is their captain in Tests and ODIs, an incredible workload in the modern game even if he will likely be managed across certain series. Jasprit Bumrah isn't here for the ODIs, but will arrive for the T20Is.
Australia, who are a little more recently acquainted with this format having faced South Africa in August, had hoped to field their strongest possible side, at least for the start of this series, but they will be without various first-choice players. They are also still trying to settle down a batting line-up in the post Steve Smith and Glenn Maxwell era.
Pat Cummins is the biggest injury-watch ahead of the Ashes, and more on his timeline will soon become clearer, while Josh Inglis (calf) will miss at least the first two matches and Cameron Green (side) the whole series. Adam Zampa (awaiting the birth of his second child) will be absent from Perth due the travel distances involved while Alex Carey (Ashes preparation) will link up in time for his hometown game in Adelaide.
Ticket sales for India's visit across the three ODIs and five T20Is which follow have been huge and a crowd upwards of 50,000 is expected at Optus Stadium, a figure which has only been reached twice in the venue's history.
Form guide
Australia WLLLW(last five completed ODIs, most recent first) India WWWWW
In the spotlight: Travis Head and Virat Kohli
India supporters don't need reminding of the performances Travis Head has put together in the past. Two centuries in last season's Test series added to his trophy-defining knocks in the 2023 World Test Championship final and ODI World Cup. For a little while during the Champions Trophy final earlier this year it looked like another could be forming but Varun Chakravarthy cut him off in the nick of time. These white-ball games are Head's first matches of the home summer and a couple of decent scores would set him up for what's ahead, although there remains a reasonably strong chance he will play the last Sheffield Shield match before the Ashes as well.
Well, who else could it be? Virat Kohli will suit up for India for the first time in seven months amid much speculation around the future of his international career. One minute, this tour may be it, the next he's all in for 2027. Time will tell. Regardless, this will surely be his last visit to Australia as an international cricketer. It's a place that has played a major part in his storied career, with Optus Stadium being the scene of his last Test century. He has not always endeared himself to Australian fans, not least last season when things got heated in the latter stages of the Test series, but with the stadiums likely to have no shortage of Indian support over the next three matches he should get a warm reception.
Team news: Renshaw in line to debut; how do India balance their attack?
Matt Renshaw and Mitch Owen are set to make their ODI debuts in the middle order while Josh Philippe will play his first ODI since 2021 and his first as wicketkeeper. Mitchell Marsh said they would not go with an all-pace frontline attack which means left-arm spinner Matt Kuhnemann, who is covering for Zampa, will feature on home soil for the first time.
Australia (possible): 1 Travis Head, 2 Mitchell Marsh (capt), 3 Matt Short, 4 Matt Renshaw, 5 Josh Philippe (wk), 6 Mitch Owen, 7 Cooper Connolly, 8 Mitchell Starc, 9 Nathan Ellis, 10 Matt Kuhnemann, 11 Josh Hazlewood
India will need to ponder who slots into the No. 8 role and whether they want the extra batting of Washington Sundar. Despite the team's last ODI being in March they are set to have the same top six as the Champions Trophy final.
Albeit from a small sample size of three games spread over six years, Optus Stadium has been a relatively low-scoring ODI venue. Australia have been bundled out for 152 and 140 in their last two visits here in the format. There is generally something for everyone in the drop-in pitches although this is the first game at the ground since last season. The bigger factor could be the weather with showers forecast during the day.
If Mitchell Starc plays in Perth it will be his first ODI since November 2024.
Quotes
"The key for us is to make sure we start well on Sunday; we don't want to be playing our best in the last game like we did last series. [It'll] be tough against a quality outfit but exciting for a few guys to get their first crack at it." Travis Head wants a better start than against South Africa
"The success they have had all over the world, they have made runs, won series, won trophies, so their experience will be very helpful." Shubman Gill on the presence for Rohit and Kohli