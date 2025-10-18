Marsh laughs off Ashes question as serious India task awaits

Garbed in Australia's bright new yellow ODI kit, as he leads the team on their first steps towards a title defence at the 2027 World Cup in the absence of Pat Cummins, Mitchell Marsh could not avoid a question he has started to be increasingly asked.

Given his outstanding form in white-ball cricket, and injury concerns mounting for the Australia Test team, is Marsh starting to think about the possibility of an unlikely Ashes call-up

"I've got tickets to day one and two. Haven't asked the wife yet, so that's about as much thought as I've given it," a smirking Marsh said to reporters in his trademark style of completely playing down his chances of resurrecting a Test career that looked over after he was dropped last summer.

While it was a humorous way to end the press conference on the eve of Australia's three-match ODI series against India , it did underline that the Ashes is hovering over basically everything in Australian cricket right now.

It has overshadowed the build-up of this series, no mean feat given India's heft in the sport. While these ODIs and T20Is against India are widely viewed as the entrée ahead of the Ashes, they do have longer-term implications given that there are World Cups in each format over the next couple of years.

We're at the halfway mark in the ODI World Cup cycle, meaning it's time for teams to start strategising. Australia are in transition in the 50-over format, with several unknowns over their batting order after the retirements of Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis.

Australia's batting-order has been weakened further with Josh Inglis Alex Carey and Cameron Green not playing in the first ODI in Perth. While Carey is currently on Shield duties, Inglis is on the sidelines due a nagging calf injury and Green has been pulled out of the series after suffering a side strain.

The developments, of course, have Ashes implications. "He's okay, it's on the very, very minor end. It's a cautious take on it but he's all good," Marsh said of his WA team-mate Green.

This series is an important opportunity for Matt Short after a run of injuries • AFP/Getty Images

It does mean Australia have an opportunity to experiment with batter Matt Renshaw and batting allrounder Mitchell Owen set to make their ODI debuts, while Josh Philippe will take the gloves and play his first ODI in more than four years.

After his recent hot run of form at the domestic level, Marnus Labuschagne has been recalled as Green's replacement but won't play in the first ODI even though he is making the long journey to Perth to link up with the group.

"Across the board in our white-ball teams over the last 12 month, we've seen a lot of guys get opportunities, so it always brings excitement to those guys," Marsh said. "We just have to be really clear on their role and they will enjoy playing cricket for Australia."

A golden opportunity is likely to be presented to Matt Short , who has been on the verge of Australia's white-ball sides but inconsistencies and, of late, injuries have proven hurdles.

Short has thrived at the top of the order in domestic white-ball cricket, but will likely have to settle at No. 3 with Marsh and Head having established such a dynamic opening partnership.

"We know he opens for Victoria and Strikers and in T20 cricket around the world," Marsh said of Short, who has opened the batting in 11 of his 13 ODI innings. "But we see no difference opening the batting and No.3. We're comfortable with him batting there."

After missing the South Africa series with concussion, Mitch Owen will get a chance in ODIs • AFP/Getty Images

Australia's form has been patchy since their 2023 World Cup triumph, having most recently lost to South Africa 2-1 in northern Queensland in August, a time of year where little attention is on cricket.

There will be considerably more spotlight on this India series and it feels very much like Australia will now start ramping things up in cricket's middle format.

Australia will face a tough test against top-ranked India, similarly in transition under new captain Shubman Gill but still boasting Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

"Had the privilege of playing against them quite a lot over the journey," Marsh said of Kohli and Rohit. "They're obviously legends of the game, Virat is the greatest chaser ever in this format. I think you can see by the ticket sales that a lot of people want to come and watch them."

More than 50,000 fans are expected at Optus Stadium, a nod to the pulling power of India but also indicative of Ashes fever in the air in a city that will host the first Test in just five weeks.