Deepti becomes No. 1 T20I bowler; Wolvaardt tops ODI batting charts
Jemimah Rodrigues jumped to No. 9 among T20I batters after match-winning 69 against SL
India allrounder Deepti Sharma has risen one spot to become the No. 1-ranked T20I bowler for the first time in her career. She replaced Annabel Sutherland at the top after figures of 1 for 20 helped set up victory for India in the first T20I against Sri Lanka in Visakhapatnam.
Deepti's team-mate Jemimah Rodrigues also rose in the T20I batting rankings; she jumped five places to No. 9. Rodrigures' unbeaten 69 off 44 balls led India's chase against Sri Lanka in Visakhapatnam, and she joined Smriti Mandhana (third) and Shafali Verma (tenth) in the top ten.
Mandhana dropped to second among ODI batters as South Africa's Laura Wolvaardt took top spot again. Wolvaardt had scored back-to-back centuries in the ODI series against Ireland at home, which South Africa won 3-0.
Wolvaardt was the highest run-getter and the Player of the Series against Ireland. Her 255 runs at an average of 127.50 included knocks of 124 as South Africa posted 375 in the second ODI, and 100 not out as they successfully chased 206 in the third match.