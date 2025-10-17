Agarkar on Rohit and Kohli: 'Would be a bit silly to put them on trial in every game'

"Look they [Rohit and Kohli] are part of the squad at the moment for Australia," Agarkar said during NDTV World Summit 2025 on Friday. "In two years' time, we don't know what the situation is going to be. So why just them two? It could be some other younger players [who might miss out on the tournament]."

Rohit and Kohli are now ODI-only players for India, having retired from Tests and T20Is. Rohit, ahead of this Australia tour, also lost the ODI captaincy, with the baton passing on to Shubman Gill. With both senior players now in their mid-to-late 30s, and with little chance for match practice between ODI series, there is a sense that their presence in the ODI team could depend on churning out performances in every series they play.

"That would be a bit silly, isn't it, when one averages over 50 and the other averages close to 50?" Agarkar said, when this was put to him. "You are not going to put them on trial in every game. But 2027 is a long way away, both of them play one format […] they haven't had a lot of cricket [in recent months]. Once they start playing, then you assess as you go forward.

"They are not on trial, they've achieved all they had to achieve, not just winning trophies but runs [as well], so it's not that if both of them don't get runs in this series that will be the reason they won't be there, or if they get three hundreds, [that will be] the reason they play 2027.

"It's still a long way away, we'll see how the team shapes up, but we have some ideas, and as we go along we'll probably have a better idea of where the team is progressing."

Rohit and Kohli retired from T20Is after helping India lift the T20 World Cup in 2024, and called time on their Test careers after the 2024-25 tour of Australia. The Test retirements came in the weeks leading up to India's tour of England, which began in June 2025, and Agarkar said both Rohit and Kohli had wanted to make way for younger players at the start of a new World Test Championship (WTC) cycle. The selectors, he said, were keen to have their experience in England, where Gill led the Test team for the first time. A young India team drew the five-Test series 2-2.

"Both [Rohit and Kohli] have been stalwarts of Indian cricket. They felt it was a new WTC cycle, and whatever people might think or not think, that is the reality," Agarkar said. "Both were very aware, perhaps they may not have gone [on] for those two years as Test players for the WTC cycle.

"And look, England was a series where we would have loved some experience, frankly, and the performance was incredible even though we didn't win, under a young captain, which would have always been difficult. We would have liked some experience, but they had made their decision, and once you have played for as long as they have and they are sure about what decision they want to make, to walk away from a particular format, you've got to respect that."

Agarkar on Shami: 'Our domestic season has just started, and we'll see if he's fit enough' • PTI

On Shami: 'My phone is always on' The selection for the Australia tour ruffled at least one player's feathers. The selection for the Australia tour ruffled at least one player's feathers. Mohammed Shami , who hasn't played for India since the Champions Trophy in March, wasn't picked on fitness grounds; the fast bowler, who is currently playing for Bengal against Uttarakhand in the first round of the Ranji Trophy, disputed the idea that he wasn't fit. "If I can play four-dayers [Ranji Trophy], I can also play 50-overs cricket." Asked about this, Agarkar said the domestic season had only just begun, and that the selectors would keep an eye on Shami's fitness as the Ranji Trophy progresses.

"If he says that to me, I'll probably answer that," Agarkar said. "I'm not quite sure what he said on social media. Maybe if I read that, I might give him a call, but my phone is always on for most players, and I've had multiple chats with him over the last few months.

"Look, he's been an incredible performer for India. If he's said something, maybe that's a conversation for me to have with him or him to have with me, but [if he was fully fit] he would have been on that plane. Unfortunately he wasn't, and our domestic season has just started, and we'll see if he's fit enough, and we'll see where it goes, because this is the first round of Ranji games that's going on. We'll find out in a couple more games if he's fit.