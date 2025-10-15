Shami: If I can play Ranji Trophy, I can play 50-overs

Shami last played for India during the 2025 Champions Trophy in March. The team has since gone on a Test tour of England, won the Asia Cup T20Is and swept West Indies 2-0 to kick off the new home season. It was in response to India excluding him from their next assignment - a white-ball tour of Australia starting later this month - that Shami said, "if I can play four-dayers [Ranji Trophy], I can also play 50-overs cricket."

"Selection is not in my hands. If there is a fitness issue, I shouldn't be here playing for Bengal," the fast bowler was quoted as saying by PTI on Tuesday. "I think I do not need to speak on this and create a controversy. If I can play four-dayers [Ranji Trophy], I can also play 50-overs cricket."

"About giving an update, it's not my responsibility to give an update or ask for an update," he said. "It's not my job to give updates on my fitness. My job is to go to the NCA [Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, formerly National Cricket Academy], prepare and play matches. That's their matter who gives them updates or not. It's not my responsibility."

India's chief of selectors Ajit Agarkar explained Shami's absence from Test cricket (his last outing was in June 2023) by saying he hadn't played a lot of first-class matches in the last two-three years. "So, as a performer, we know what he can do. But, he will need to play something," Agarkar said.

Shami was a regular member of the Indian team, with 197 matches across formats since making his debut in 2013. He played a starring role during their run to the ODI World Cup final two years ago and remains hopeful of representing the country again.

"Keep fighting, keep playing games. If you perform well, it will benefit you as well," Shami said. "Selection is not in my hands. I can only prepare and play matches. I've no objection... If you don't select me, then I will come here and play for Bengal. I've no issue with it.

"I also don't want to play in pain or make the [Indian] team suffer. I wanted to come back after the operation and make a strong comeback. I am trying to do the same. I am ready to go whenever they [selectors] want me to go."