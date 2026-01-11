Marsh's 88 leads Perth Scorchers up to second place

Perth Scorchers 232 for 4 (Marsh 88, Inglis 42) beat Adelaide Strikers 200 for 8 (Carey 71, Short 52, Payne 3-35) by 32 runs

Scorchers have especially enjoyed batting away from what has been a rather sluggish Optus Stadium surface. They became the first ever team to reach 200 in four games - all made away from Perth - in a BBL season after whacking 16 sixes, including seven from Marsh.

Marsh and Finn Allen traded big blows to combine for 81 runs within five overs, 69 of them in the second best four-over powerplay in BBL history. Adelaide Strikers ' seamers copped an absolute pummelling, but the home team's situation would have been worse if not for brilliant efforts from legspinners Cameron Boyce and Lloyd Pope.

Left-arm spinner Tabraiz Shamsi was a surprise omission from Strikers' XI having taken 3 for 30 against Scorchers last week in Perth.

Despite finishing with the equal second highest ever BBL total at Adelaide Oval, Scorchers remained wary after being unable to defend 257 for 6 against Heat at the Gabba in a surreal match last month.

Their nerves were heightened when Carey and skipper Matt Short smashed 49 runs in the powerplay. Fresh off his Ashes heroics, Carey was in exquisite touch and cracked quick Jhye Richardson for a trio of boundaries in his first four balls.

Carey's best shot was a superb stroke down the ground off Aaron Hardie that sailed into the crowd. He was matched by Short, who immediately put debutant legspinner Luke Holt under severe pressure to reach a 29-ball half-century.

Short in the next over holed out to a Hardie slower ball, but Carey continued to make a statement to the national selectors after missing the cut for Australia's T20 World Cup squad.

After Chris Lynn fell for 18 in an overturned caught behind decision, Carey sped to his half-century off just 23 balls before on 56 being dropped by a diving Cooper Connolly at deep midwicket

Connolly regrouped to bowl Liam Scott for 12 as the pressure grew on Carey, with Strikers needing 77 off the last five overs. Carey's brilliant 71 off 39 balls ended when he was well caught by skipper Ashton Turner, who dived forward and held on close to the ground at cover.

Alex Carey returned to the BBL with a half-century • Getty Images

Scorchers (5-3) moved to second on the ladder, while Strikers' (3-5) finals hopes are slipping away.

Scorchers once again batted first after losing the bat flip for the seventh straight match. As New Zealand started their white-ball tour of India with an ODI in Vadodara, Allen ignited Scorchers with an early assault on a wayward Luke Wood.

Allen and Marsh launched four sixes in the first 15 legal deliveries, with Wood and Jamie Overton made to pay for not hitting their lengths. Seamer Hasan Ali did not fare any better and was smashed by Allen over deep backward square to bring up Scorchers' 50 in the fourth over.

Short quickly resorted to Pope, a thorn for Scorchers over the years and he recently starred with 4 for 23 at Optus Stadium.

After his second ball was bludgeoned by Marsh into the terraces, Pope had Allen driving to point where Short took a superb forward diving catch close to the ground. Pope then knocked over Connolly, who was completely bamboozled to fall for a golden duck.

Pope was unable to claim his hat-trick but did manage to somewhat slow the run rate alongside Boyce, who mustered his wealth of experience to finish with 1 for 31 from four overs in his season debut.

Marsh and Josh Inglis did regain the momentum with a quick 77-run partnership. Back in the BBL after the Ashes, Inglis was in superb touch with his adventurous 42 off 23 balls highlighted by reverse sweeps and crisp footwork.

Marsh started to tire towards the backend and there was a momentary scare when he appeared to pull up gingerly after scampering hard between the wickets.