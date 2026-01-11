Harper finds career-best form by keeping it simple and still

"Hold my brain; be still my beating heart" is a phrase first attributed to English playwright William Mountfort in the 17th century. The latter half of that line was made famous by musician Sting in the 1980s.

For Sam Harper , born in 1996, in his ninth season of the BBL, the etymology of the phrase is of no value, but the message has led to what is shaping as a career-best season.

"I feel like I'm batting nicely," Harper said following his unbeaten 84 not out off 51 balls to help Stars defeat his former side Melbourne Renegades on Saturday.

"A definite change from last year is just to be really still. I think there's been times in my BBL career that I've had flashes of brilliance, but I've moved around a lot. I probably ramped earlier in my innings which has been a good shot for me but also been bit of a downfall.

"I worked really hard in the winter. We had T10s, Darwin Academy games and just some good time to go away and invest in my T20 game.

"I feel like I've always been able to score all around the wicket. It's just mentally, when to use it and how to use it more effectively. So I feel like I'm in control of my game."

"You can go down some deep rabbit holes about this bowler has this knuckle ball and this off-cutter, and this ball and this wicket does this ... and all of a sudden your brain's got all this information and you actually haven't watched the ball

It is a remarkable shift for a player to make at 29 years of age. Harper's ceiling appeared set. In eight seasons in the league, including his breakout 2018-19 summer with Renegades where he helped them win the title, he had never averaged more than 27 and never struck at more than 145. His best returns had been three half-centuries in a single season twice, with a highest score of 89.

His first-class career has followed a similar pattern to the point where he was dropped from Victoria's side late last year.

But his stillness at the crease this season has led to far less premeditation and far better decision-making. The results have been impressive. He has scores of 55 of 36, 110 not out off 60, 29 not out off 27, and 84 not out off 51 balls in winning chases this season to help Stars to second on the ladder.

Harper said a conversation with Stars captain Marcus Stoinis had opened his mind to what he was capable of.

Sam Harper has been a key part of Melbourne Stars' push for finals • Getty Images

"I think the biggest thing, which Stoin and I chat a lot about, is just keeping the whole ground open," Harper said. "If I look back even like pre-Covid, early in my Renegades days, and then probably a bit post-Covid, you can go down some deep rabbit holes about this bowler has this knuckle ball and this off-cutter, and this ball and this wicket does this, and the powerplay score is this, and all of a sudden your brain's got all this information and you actually haven't watched the ball. So [I'm] just keeping it really simple."

The array of shots were on full display against Renegades. Having admitted his ramp "was his only shot" in his younger days at Marvel Stadium, he did not pull it out until he was on 49. Instead, there were lofted drives over cover and mid-on as well as powerful cuts and pulls, which made him incredibly difficult to bowl too.

The other element that has appeared to have grown is his match awareness. He showcased an ability to work up and down the gears during the chase. When opening partner Tom Rogers was thumping a 19-ball half-century, Harper smartly played second fiddle striking 11 consecutive ones and twos without a dot. Harper was not at fault when Rogers was run out by a centimetre trying for a well-judged two, as his opening partner should have made his ground.

But when the out-of-form Glenn Maxwell came to the crease after two quick wickets, Harper upped the tempo smashing 24 off his own bat in the power surge to break the back of the chase.

Harper said his ability to adjust his tempo according to the situation was another key area of improvement this season.

"Definitely," Harper said. "I mean, it's funny, internally I was obviously super stoked with the hundred [against Sydney Sixers]. But I was almost just as happy the next night to make [27] not out and watch [Joe Clarke] put on the show at the other end [against Sydney Thunder] and just show that there's multiple gears to my game.