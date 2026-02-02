South Africa back again to get over the line that was so close last time

In reality, there will still be questions over whether they can do the same thing in white-ball cricket, especially as the pressures are different. Unlike a prolonged WTC campaign which culminates in a one-off final, a white-ball World Cup is high-intensity and condensed, and rewards the team that can consistently win crunch moments, and has some luck along the way.

Nine of the 15 members of that squad are back to try again, under a new coach in Shukri Conrad, and their most capped T20I leader Aiden Markram. On paper, South Africa have all the ingredients to go far, with a strong batting line-up and several bowling options, apart from wristspin. But if there is one team who knows tournaments are not won on paper, it's them.