David Miller 'medically cleared' for 2026 T20 World Cup

Miller is the most experienced member of South Africa's squad and a key part of the batting line-up. He is most likely to slot in at No.5, after Quinton d Kock, Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton and Dewald Brevis and will play the role of the finisher. Jason Smith and Tristan Stubbs are the other two specialist batters in the South African squad.

Though Miller has not said it, at 36 years old, this could be his last T20 World Cup. He is on a white-ball only contract with Cricket South Africa and may be eyeing the home ODI World Cup in 2027 as a swansong. Miller was crucial in South Africa's previous ODI World Cup campaign, when he scored a century in the semi-final against Australia in Kolkata in 2023. He also took South Africa to the brink of a maiden T20 World Cup trophy in Barbados in 2024 but was caught on the boundary with 16 runs to get in the final over as South Africa lost to India by seven runs. He has long expressed a desire to go one further and injury will not keep him out of this attempt.