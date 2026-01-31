Pakistan bat in second T20I against Australia
Both teams made several changes to their XIs for the second T20I in Lahore
Toss Pakistan chose to bat vs Australia
Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat first for the second game running. Salman Agha's side made three changes as they looked to wrap up the T20I series against Australia in Lahore. Fast bowlers Shaheen Afridi and Salman Mirza were benched along with struggling batter Fakhar Zaman. Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf and Usman Tariq replaced them.
Australia also rung the changes, with captain Mitchell Marsh coming in for his first game this series. Josh Inglis, who scored a match-winning hundred in his only other game at the Gaddafi Stadium - against England in the Champions Trophy - also came into the XI. Matthew Kuhnemann and Sean Abbott replenished the bowling ranks as Josh Phillippe, Mitch Owen, Jack Edwards and Mahli Beardman missed out.
This is the second of three T20Is, with the final game to take place on Sunday.
Pakistan 1 Sahibzada Farhan, 2 Saim Ayub, 3 Salman Agha (capt), 4 Babar Azam, 5 Usman Khan (wk), 6 Mohammad Nawaz, 7 Shadab Khan, 8 Faheem Ashraf, 9 Abrar Ahmed, 10 Naseem Shah, 11 Usman Tariq
Australia 1 Matthew Short, 2 Travis Head, 3 Mitchell Marsh (capt), 4 Cameron Green, 5 Josh Inglis (wk), 6 Matt Renshaw, 7 Cooper Connolly, 8 Xavier Bartlett, 9 Sean Abbott, 10 Matthew Kuhnemann, 11 Adam Zampa
Danyal Rasool is ESPNcricinfo's Pakistan correspondent. @Danny61000