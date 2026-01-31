India opt to bat; Axar Patel, Ishan Kishan, Varun Chakravarthy return

Both teams rang in the changes. India brought back Ishan Kishan - who missed the fourth T20I with a niggle - Axar Patel and Varun Chakravarthy, and left out Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav and Ravi Bishnoi. This - other than the absence of Tilak Varma, who is expected to return from injury in time for the World Cup warm-ups - is more or less India's first-choice T20I XI.