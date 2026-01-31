What do MI need to qualify for Eliminator of WPL 2026?

With just one match to go in WPL 2026, Delhi Capitals (DC), Mumbai Indians (MI) and UP Warriorz (UPW) are still in contention to join Gujarat Giants (GG) in the Eliminator. Here is what each team needs.

Delhi Capitals Points 6, NRR -0.164, remaining game: vs UPW (Feb 1)

The equation is simple for DC. If they beat UP Warriorz, they are through; lose and they go home.

UP Warriorz Points 4, NRR -1.146, remaining game: vs DC (Feb 1)

UPW's situation is so bad that they need a miracle. Not only do they need to beat DC, but beat them by around 156 runs to surpass MI's NRR.

If UPW bat second, their chances are even grimmer. For example, if they restrict DC to the lowest WPL total (64 by GG in 2023), UPW cannot take more than 1.5 overs to complete the chase.

Mumbai Indians Points 6, NRR 0.059