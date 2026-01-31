What do MI need to qualify for Eliminator of WPL 2026?
For Delhi Capitals, it's a knockout situation, while UP Warriorz need a miracle
With just one match to go in WPL 2026, Delhi Capitals (DC), Mumbai Indians (MI) and UP Warriorz (UPW) are still in contention to join Gujarat Giants (GG) in the Eliminator. Here is what each team needs.
Delhi CapitalsPoints 6, NRR -0.164, remaining game: vs UPW (Feb 1)
The equation is simple for DC. If they beat UP Warriorz, they are through; lose and they go home.
UP WarriorzPoints 4, NRR -1.146, remaining game: vs DC (Feb 1)
UPW's situation is so bad that they need a miracle. Not only do they need to beat DC, but beat them by around 156 runs to surpass MI's NRR.
To understand the scale of that miracle, only one team in the WPL has ever won by a margin of 100-plus runs: MI beat GG by 143 runs in the inaugural match in 2023, while the highest margin by runs in a women's T20 franchise game is 148, for Adelaide Strikers against Melbourne Stars in WBBL 2023-24.
If UPW bat second, their chances are even grimmer. For example, if they restrict DC to the lowest WPL total (64 by GG in 2023), UPW cannot take more than 1.5 overs to complete the chase.
Mumbai IndiansPoints 6, NRR 0.059
MI don't have a game left but despite their defeat to GG, they have the best net run rate of the three contenders. They will hope that UPW beat DC but do not pull off that miracle. In that case, all three teams will end on six points but their superior NRR will take them into the Eliminator.
Sampath Bandarupalli is a statistician at ESPNcricinfo