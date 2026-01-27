Australia's T20 form guide: Marsh, Stoinis riding high; Maxwell struggles

The BBL has wrapped up and now attention turns to Australia's final preparations for the T20 World Cup. A host of players who will be heading there played the BBL, but with mixed results, while there are some lingering fitness questions. There is also the continued debate around Steven Smith's magnificent form and whether it warrants a late change. Here's a round-up of how each player is tracking ahead of the tournament.

* = not touring Pakistan

Mitchell Marsh BBL Matches: 12; Runs: 360; Average: 30.00; S/R: 132.35 Matches: 12; Runs: 360; Average: 30.00; S/R: 132.35

Australia's T20 captain was a key part of Perth Scorchers' title success as he finished as their second-highest run-scorer. After a slow start where he made 25 runs in his first four innings, Marsh surged in mid-season with 102 off 58 balls against Hobart Hurricanes and 88 off 51 against Adelaide Strikers. He then top scored in the final run chase. His bowling days are very much in the rear-view mirror.

Travis Head BBL Did not play Did not play

Head was contracted with Strikers but took a break after his triumphant Ashes series ahead of the T20 World Cup. He has spoken about the challenges of Australia's schedule from later this year and he will likely miss some bilateral white-ball series. Will form the opening pairing with Marsh at the World Cup.

Cameron Green BBL Did not play Did not play

Green wasn't signed for the BBL but Scorchers had left a spot open in case he became available in the latter stages. In the end he rested after the Ashes. He has become a key part of Australia's power-packed top order, provides another pace-bowling option and is brilliant in the field.

Josh Inglis BBL Matches: 5; Runs: 87; Average: 21.75; S/R: 120.83 Matches: 5; Runs: 87; Average: 21.75; S/R: 120.83

Being involved in the Ashes - where he played two Tests - limited Inglis' time with Scorchers. After being released for one game during the series, he made four appearances in their run to the title. Hit 42 off 23 balls in the huge 232 for 4 against Strikers then struck the six which sealed the tournament.

Mitchell Marsh hit top form in mid-season for Perth Scorchers • Getty Images and Cricket Australia

David's tournament was cut short by a hamstring injury sustained against Scorchers when his unbeaten 42 off 28 balls had taken Hurricanes to the brink of the victory. A key watch ahead of the World Cup.

Marcus Stoinis BBL Matches: 11; Runs: 273; Average: 54.60; S/R: 135.82 | Wickets: 15; Average: 15.53; Economy: 7.43 Matches: 11; Runs: 273; Average: 54.60; S/R: 135.82 | Wickets: 15; Average: 15.53; Economy: 7.43

One of the standout performers from the BBL, Stoinis should head to the World Cup full of confidence. Was consistent with both bat and ball, only failing to reach double figures once in eight innings. Started with an unbeaten 62 off 31 against Hurricanes and did his best to hold things together against Scorchers when top spot was up for grabs.

It was a real struggle for Maxwell this season and the Australia hierarchy will hope his big-game credentials return when needed at the World Cup. Only reached double figures twice in eight innings, although one more blow against Hurricanes may have been enough for Stars to progress. Regularly bowled the first over and claimed Mitch Owen twice as his only wickets. Dropped a couple of regulation chances in the field.

Nathan Ellis missed the latter stages of the BBL with a hamstring injury • Getty Images

Pat Cummins* BBL Did not play Did not play

It was one and done for Australia's Test captain in the Ashes. Still awaiting the final sign-off for the World Cup and if he does make it he is set for a late entry midway through the first round. Cummins hasn't played a T20I since the previous World Cup in the Caribbean.

Hurricanes' captain was once again submitting a terrific BBL season, taking wickets in eight games and tasked with bowling the difficult overs in the power surge and at the death. But their title defence sank when Ellis picked up a hamstring injury against Heat in their final regular season game, ruling him out of the finals. There was initial mystery over the exact nature of his injury and Ellis' fitness will be worth monitoring ahead of the World Cup.

Adam Zampa BBL Matches: 4; Wickets: 6; Average: 15.66; Economy: 6.71 Matches: 4; Wickets: 6; Average: 15.66; Economy: 6.71

Zampa had an injury-interrupted campaign after missing several matches due to a neck strain and his absence was felt for Renegades, who finished second last. When he did play, Zampa's legspin again proved hard to get away for batters and his economy was the seventh best in the competition albeit he only bowled 84 deliveries. He was rested for Renegades' dead rubber finale against Strikers in line with Cricket Australia's management plan for the World Cup, where he looms as a key bowler on slower wickets in Sri Lanka and India.

Matt Kuhnemann was excellent for Brisbane Heat and could be a factor in Sri Lanka • Getty Images

Josh Hazlewood* BBL Did not play Did not play

Hazlewood was a supplementary contracted player with Sixers but as expected did not play after missing the Ashes with injury. Hazlewood was initially out of the start of the Ashes with a hamstring strain before picking up an Achilles problem during his rehab. Before the setbacks, Hazlewood was in superb form, notably destroying India's top-order in a T20I at the MCG in late October. He will miss the Pakistan series but there is confidence that he will be fit by the start of the World Cup.

Matt Short BBL Matches: 10; Runs: 280; Average: 28.00; S/R: 132.70 | Wickets: 5; Average: 31.80; Economy: 8.01 Matches: 10; Runs: 280; Average: 28.00; S/R: 132.70 | Wickets: 5; Average: 31.80; Economy: 8.01

Short has long been Strikers' talisman and won the MVP in BBL12 and 13. But he had a disappointing season by his high standards and only made one half-century in his last seven games. Short, who turned 30 recently and dealt with numerous injuries over his career, has been on the fringes of Australia's white-ball teams for some time. It feels make or break for him although selectors have maintained faith, while his handy offspin might also prove beneficial on favourable surfaces at the World Cup.

Matt Kuhnemann BBL Matches: 9; Wickets: 9; Average: 29.88; Economy: 7.68 Matches: 9; Wickets: 9; Average: 29.88; Economy: 7.68

Take out getting belted for 60 by Scorchers in the highest ever scoring BBL match, his season debut after missing Heat's opener with a side strain, left-arm spinner Kuhnemann's economy rate was 6.74 - a figure among the very best in the competition. Kuhnemann rebounded from that match, proving especially reliable on the very flat Gabba surface. He played all four of his T20Is last year but is wicketless from 18 overs. He enjoyed great success during last year's Test series in Sri Lanka and might be called upon at the World Cup if conditions suit.

Cooper Connolly's left-arm spin could be a valuable skill set • Getty Images

Xavier Bartlett BBL Matches: 10; Wickets: 15; Average: 25.13; Economy: 9.5 Matches: 10; Wickets: 15; Average: 25.13; Economy: 9.5

Bartlett took wickets in nine BBL games, again showcasing his ability to swing the new ball at pace. His standout performance, however, was with the bat when he smashed 21 off 9 at the death to lift Heat to a miraculous chase down against Stars. It demonstrated his blossoming batting skills with Bartlett not far off being considered a bowling allrounder. He also filled in as Heat captain in several matches to underline his emerging standing. Bartlett took the final pace-bowling spot in Australia's World Cup squad after a strong start to his international career in the white-ball formats.

Cooper Connolly BBL Matches: 12; Runs: 209; Average: 19; S/R: 139.33 | Wickets: 15; Average: 14.93; Economy: 6.4 Matches: 12; Runs: 209; Average: 19; S/R: 139.33 | Wickets: 15; Average: 14.93; Economy: 6.4

Left-arm spinning allrounder Connolly unexpectedly dominated with ball and not bat. Far stronger with bat so far in his fledgling career, Connolly started the season with consecutive half-centuries before badly falling away. He only reached double figures twice again and fell to No. 6 having started at No. 3. But Connolly stepped up big time with the ball having only been sparingly used in previous seasons. Showcasing his x-factor talent, he opened the bowling to great success with a knack for picking up first-over wickets while his economy rate was near the top in the competition. Connolly's allround skills, he's an outstanding fielder too, make him an appealing option at the World Cup.

Additional players for Pakistan series

Mitchell Owen BBL Matches: 12; Runs: 166; Average: 15.09; S/R: 195.29 Matches: 12; Runs: 166; Average: 15.09; S/R: 195.29

Josh Philippe BBL Matches: 12; Runs: 292; Average: 24.33; S/R: 137.08 Matches: 12; Runs: 292; Average: 24.33; S/R: 137.08

Matt Renshaw BBL Matches: 10; Runs: 324; Average: 36.00; S/R: 153.55 | Wickets: 5; Average: 19.40; Economy: 6.84 Matches: 10; Runs: 324; Average: 36.00; S/R: 153.55 | Wickets: 5; Average: 19.40; Economy: 6.84

Jack Edwards BBL Matches: 13; Runs: 133; Average: 22.16; S/R: 168.35 | Wickets: 19; Average: 18.47; Economy: 8.10 Matches: 13; Runs: 133; Average: 22.16; S/R: 168.35 | Wickets: 19; Average: 18.47; Economy: 8.10

Ben Dwarshuis BBL Matches: 12; Wickets: 16; Average: 18.81; Economy: 7.85 Matches: 12; Wickets: 16; Average: 18.81; Economy: 7.85

Sean Abbott BBL Matches: 10; Wickets: 11; Average: 21.45; Economy: 7.26 Matches: 10; Wickets: 11; Average: 21.45; Economy: 7.26