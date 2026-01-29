Mumbai players use face masks because of construction pollution

Mumbai players were forced to put on face masks to protect themselves from pollution caused by construction on the first day of their Ranji Trophy match against Delhi at the Bandra Kurla Complex ground.

Mumbai batter Sarfaraz Khan, his younger brother Musheer Khan and spinner Himanshu Singh were seen wearing face masks during the third session's play. The AQI on Thursday hovered around 160, with the conditions being "unhealthy", as the players fought it out on the field.

While pollution levels have remained high in the city, it is not common among players to wear face masks while playing. But a building construction site right next to the ground aggravated the situation on Thursday afternoon.

"There wasn't any banter [about it], but new construction work is being carried out here and because of that the players were feeling the pollution and having issues in breathing, so they put those on," Mumbai seamer Mohit Avasthi said.