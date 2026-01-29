Matches (14)
Men's Under-19 World Cup (1)
T20 World Cup (3)
T20 WC Warm-up (2)
Ranji Trophy (4)
Sheffield Shield (3)
WPL (1)
News

Mumbai players use face masks because of construction pollution

The AQI on Thursday hovered around 160, but a building construction site right next to the ground aggravated the situation

PTI
Jan 29, 2026, 5:16 PM
Sarfaraz Khan ponders beyond the boundary line, Mumbai vs Puducherry, Ranji Trophy, 2nd day, Mumbai, November 18, 2025

Musheer Khan and Sarfaraz Khan were among those seen wearing face masks on Thursday  •  Pratik Koli/MCA

Mumbai players were forced to put on face masks to protect themselves from pollution caused by construction on the first day of their Ranji Trophy match against Delhi at the Bandra Kurla Complex ground.
Mumbai batter Sarfaraz Khan, his younger brother Musheer Khan and spinner Himanshu Singh were seen wearing face masks during the third session's play. The AQI on Thursday hovered around 160, with the conditions being "unhealthy", as the players fought it out on the field.
While pollution levels have remained high in the city, it is not common among players to wear face masks while playing. But a building construction site right next to the ground aggravated the situation on Thursday afternoon.
"There wasn't any banter [about it], but new construction work is being carried out here and because of that the players were feeling the pollution and having issues in breathing, so they put those on," Mumbai seamer Mohit Avasthi said.
For about half-an-hour or so, the three Mumbai players wore face masks while fielding but got rid of them later on.
DelhiMumbai (Bombay)Delhi vs MumbaiRanji Trophy

Terms of Use  •  Privacy Policy  •  Your US State Privacy Rights  •  Children's Online Privacy Policy  •  Interest - Based Ads  •  Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information  •  Feedback