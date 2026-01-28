Suryakumar rises in ICC rankings after striking purple patch
Abhishek Sharma continues to be the top-ranked T20I batter in the world, while Joe Root, Harry Brook and Adil Rashid have moved up on the ODI table after the series win in Sri Lanka
India's T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav's return to form has meant a rise for him in the ICC T20I batters' rankings. Following back-to-back half-centuries - 82* and 57* - in the second and third T20Is against New Zealand, respectively, Suryakumar has moved five places up to No. 7.
Hardik Pandya, meanwhile, gained one place to rise to third place in the allrounders' chart. Hardik has picked up four wickets in three matches against New Zealand, after scoring 142 runs in four games against South Africa. Fellow allrounder Shivam Dube is also up six places to No. 11. Dube has three wickets so far in the series against New Zealand, apart from smashing 36* in 18 deliveries in the second match.
Abhishek Sharma, meanwhile, has strengthened his position at the top of the batting rankings. After flaying 84 off 35 balls and 68* in 20 deliveries against New Zealand - he fell for a duck in between - Abhishek has 929 rating points, 80 clear of second-placed Phil Salt. Tilak Varma, who will be missing the entire five-match series against New Zealand, is third.
Among bowlers, Jasprit Bumrah's Player-of-the-Match performance of 3 for 17 in the third T20I has helped him rise four spots to No. 13.
England's stars rise on ODI tables
In the ODI rankings, three England players have moved up following their 2-1 series win against Sri Lanka.
Centuries from Joe Root and Harry Brook took their side to victory in the decider on Tuesday. As a result of that, Root has climbed six places up to No. 17 while Brook has jumped from No. 28 to No. 11. Root ended the series with the most runs (247) across both sides, while Brook (184) finished second.
Adil Rashid, the highest wicket-taker of the series with seven wickets at an average of 19.85, moved up six places to No. 5 among bowlers.