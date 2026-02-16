When Gujarat's captain became Netherlands' net batter

It's not uncommon for touring teams to request host associations for net bowlers with unique skill sets like left-arm wristspin or mystery spin.

On Monday, Netherlands approached the Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) with an unusual request. They wanted a net batter. Not just any net batter, but a left-hander.

The reason was tactical. Netherlands don't have a left-hand batter in their top order, and on Wednesday they will come up against an India side that could line up with six left-handers in their top eight - Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh and Axar Patel.

With Gujarat's senior domestic season done and dusted - their Ranji Trophy campaign ended before the knockouts a fortnight ago - the GCA didn't know if they could find anyone to turn up at a two-hour notice.

So they called Manan Hingrajia , the Gujarat captain.

Hingrajia, 27, was at a one-on-one training session at the Gujarat College ground when he received the call. And he wasn't sure why he was being asked to report to the Narendra Modi Stadium by 6pm.

Hingrajia finished a batting session and made a 30-minute dash through early evening traffic before he was ushered towards the Netherlands dugout, where he was welcomed by head coach Ryan Cook.

He was asked to take strike against a Netherlands attack fresh off fitness drills and warm-ups. A mix of new and old balls was ready for a workout, and Hingrajia's mandate was to go hell for leather. This was his license to show his full range.

Batting at a practice pitch within the ground, Hingrajia launched several straight hits that flew off the middle and into a sea of empty seats that gleamed under the floodlights, with security personnel stationed at different corners of the ground to retrieve balls.