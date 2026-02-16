Pathirana under injury cloud as he leaves the field early

Sri Lanka fast bowler Matheesha Pathirana left the field four balls into his first over, after collapsing to the ground clutching his left calf, and did not return to the field during Sri Lanka's bowling innings against Australia . Having briefly received treatment from the Sri Lanka physiotherapist immediately after sustaining the injury, Pathirana hobbled off the field with assistance from support staff.

He then spent the majority of the innings being treated in the dressing room. Sri Lanka will likely send him off for scans as soon as the match finishes.

"Matheesha Pathirana experienced discomfort in his left leg calf while bowling during the match and was unable to continue," a statement read. "He will not bowl further in this game. A scan will be conducted tomorrow to determine the extent of the injury."

Pathirana had begun well against Australia, bowling two dot balls and giving away three runs (including a wide) in those first four deliveries. The last two balls of the over were delivered by Dasun Shanaka, who gave away a four and bowled a dot.

Pathirana is the quickest bowler in Sri Lanka's attack, and a key part of their death-bowling plans for the tournament in particular. He is also the second Sri Lanka bowler to come under an injury cloud, with Wanindu Hasaranga already having been ruled out of the World Cup with a hamstring injury of his own.