Kusal Perera in as SL bowl; Marsh returns for Australia

Mitchell Marsh came back to captain Australia, but called late at the toss in practically a must-win match for them. Dasun Shanaka decided to field, a decision Australia lived to regret against Zimbabwe. However, in a night match, dew must have been on the mind when Sri Lanka made that call.

Australia made three changes in all, but none of them involved Steven Smith. Also out went Matt Renshaw, their highest run-getter in the tournament. Australia also brought in Cooper Connolly and Xavier Bartlett for Matthew Kuhnemann and Ben Dwarshius. The structure of the side, though, remained the same perhaps with Connolly providing more batting as the left-arm spinner.

Sri Lanka's structure remained the same as well with only one change. Kusal Perera replaced Kamil Mishara at the top of the order.

This was a huge match for Australia after they lost to Zimbabwe in Colombo. Even a win against Sri Lanka was not certain to assure progress into the next round. Their best bet was to win this match and hope for Zimbabwe to lose to Ireland. In case Zimbabwe won against Ireland and lost to Sri Lanka, it would cause a three-way tie. In case of a defeat, they would be left needing defeats for Zimbabwe against Sri Lanka and Ireland.

Sri Lanka were better placed, but a defeat could prove catastrophic for them, making their match against Zimbabwe crucial.

Playing XIs

Australia 1 Mitchell Marsh (capt.), 2 Travis Head, 3 Cameron Green, 4 Josh Inglis (wk), 5 Tim David, 6 Marcus Stoinis, 7 Glenn Maxwell, 8 Cooper Connolly, 9 Xavier Bartlett, 10 Nathan Ellis, 11 Adam Zampa