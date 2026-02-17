Stats - Samra smashes records on his way to 65-ball 110
Glenn Phillips got to his half-century in 22 balls, the fastest for New Zealand at the men's T20 World Cup
Yuvraj Samra brought up a 58-ball century • ICC/Getty Images
Yuvraj Samra might have ended up on the losing side in the T20 World Cup contest between Canada and New Zealand in Chennai on Tuesday morning, but not before putting on a show. Here's what he did, in numbers.
19y 141d - Samra's age on Tuesday, when he scored 110 against New Zealand in Chennai, making him the youngest man to score a World Cup hundred. The previous youngest was Paul Stirling, who was 20 years and 196 days old when he scored a hundred against Netherlands in the 2011 ODI World Cup.
Samra is the youngest to make a fifty at the men's T20 World Cup too, alongside being the youngest centurion in this competition.
110 - Samra's score against New Zealand, the fifth-highest at the men's T20 World Cup and the highest since the 2014 edition. Samra's 110 is also the second-highest individual score for Canada in men's T20Is, behind Aaron Johnson's 121 not out against Panama in 2023.
1 - Samra is now the first from an Associate nation to score a hundred at the T20 World Cup, surpassing Aaron Jones' 94 not out against Canada in 2024.
He is also the first batter to score a hundred against New Zealand in this competition; the previous highest was Justin Kemp's 89 not out, back in 2007.
2 - Men younger than Samra to score a hundred in T20Is. Gustav Mckeon of France was 18 years and 280 days when he scored his maiden century against Switzerland in 2022, and followed it with another a day after against Norway.
Nigeria's Selim Salau is the second-youngest - he was 19 years and 30 days at the time of his century against Ivory Coast in 2024.
63.58 - Percentage of Canada's total score by Samra on Tuesday. It is the third-highest contribution by a batter in a completed innings at the men's T20 World Cup.
Kane Williamson (42) scored 70% of New Zealand's 60 all out against Sri Lanka in 2014, while Brendon McCullum (123) accounted for 64.4% of New Zealand's 191 for 3 against Bangladesh in 2012.
3 - Number of Associate batters to score a hundred against Full Member teams in T20Is. Samra is the third to score a hundred, and his 110 is the second-highest such score, behind Muhammad Waseem's 112 against Ireland in 2022.
Waseem also scored 107 not out against Ireland in 2021, while Richie Berrington made 100 against Bangladesh back in 2012.
116 - Partnership for the opening wicket between Samra and Dilpreet Bajwa is the highest for an Associate team against a Full Member nation at the men's T20 World Cup. Only other century partnership was recorded against New Zealand in this very tournament in Chennai - 107 by UAE's Waseem and Alishan Sharafu.
22 - Balls that Glenn Phillips took to score his fifty against Canada, the fastest for New Zealand at the men's T20 World Cup. The previous quickest was off 23 balls, by Aaron Redmond against Ireland in 2009 and also by Tim Seifert against UAE last week.
Sampath Bandarupalli is a statistician at ESPNcricinfo