South Africa vs West Indies, 2nd T20I at Centurion, SA vs WI, Jan 29 2026 - Live Cricket Score
2nd T20I (N), Centurion, January 29, 2026, West Indies tour of South Africa
Recent Performance
Last five matches
South Africa
W
L
A
L
W
West Indies
L
L
L
W
L
Ground time: 20:54
batters to watch(Recent stats)
6 M • 237 Runs • 47.4 Avg • 150.95 SR
8 M • 187 Runs • 23.38 Avg • 168.46 SR
6 M • 144 Runs • 28.8 Avg • 128.57 SR
7 M • 139 Runs • 19.86 Avg • 126.36 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
6 M • 12 Wkts • 7.6 Econ • 10 SR
6 M • 7 Wkts • 7.8 Econ • 17.14 SR
8 M • 8 Wkts • 7.52 Econ • 20.25 SR
5 M • 7 Wkts • 7.42 Econ • 16.28 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
South Africa won by 9 wickets (with 13 balls remaining)
27-Jan-2026
West Indies won by 8 wickets (with 22 balls remaining) (DLS method)
27-Aug-2024
West Indies won by 30 runs
25-Aug-2024
West Indies won by 7 wickets (with 13 balls remaining)
23-Aug-2024
South Africa won by 3 wickets (with 5 balls remaining) (DLS method)
24-Jun-2024
Squad
SA
WI
Player
Role
|Middle order Batter
|Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Wicketkeeper
|Bowling Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Top order Batter
|Batter
Match details
|SuperSport Park, Centurion
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Match number
|T20I no. 3675
|Hours of play (local time)
|18.00 start, First Session 18.00-19.30, Interval 19.30-19.50, Second Session 19.50-21.20
|Match days
|29 January 2026 - night (20-over match)
Language
English