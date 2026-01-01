Matches (25)
South Africa vs West Indies, 2nd T20I at Centurion, SA vs WI, Jan 29 2026 - Live Cricket Score

2nd T20I (N), Centurion, January 29, 2026, West Indies tour of South Africa
South Africa FlagSouth Africa
West Indies FlagWest Indies
Tomorrow
4:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Preview
Stats
News
Squads
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 20:54
batters to watch(Recent stats)
AK Markram
6 M • 237 Runs • 47.4 Avg • 150.95 SR
Q de Kock
8 M • 187 Runs • 23.38 Avg • 168.46 SR
RL Chase
6 M • 144 Runs • 28.8 Avg • 128.57 SR
BA King
7 M • 139 Runs • 19.86 Avg • 126.36 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
C Bosch
6 M • 12 Wkts • 7.6 Econ • 10 SR
GF Linde
6 M • 7 Wkts • 7.8 Econ • 17.14 SR
MW Forde
8 M • 8 Wkts • 7.52 Econ • 20.25 SR
RL Chase
5 M • 7 Wkts • 7.42 Econ • 16.28 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
SA
WI
Player
Role
Aiden Markram (c)
Middle order Batter
Corbin Bosch 
Allrounder
Dewald Brevis 
Middle order Batter
Quinton de Kock 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Rubin Hermann 
Wicketkeeper
Marco Jansen 
Bowling Allrounder
George Linde 
Allrounder
Keshav Maharaj 
Bowler
Kwena Maphaka 
Bowler
Lungi Ngidi 
Bowler
Anrich Nortje 
Bowler
Lhuan-dre Pretorius 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Kagiso Rabada 
Bowler
Ryan Rickelton 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Jason Smith 
Top order Batter
Tristan Stubbs 
Batter
Match details
SuperSport Park, Centurion
Series
Season2025/26
Match numberT20I no. 3675
Hours of play (local time)18.00 start, First Session 18.00-19.30, Interval 19.30-19.50, Second Session 19.50-21.20
Match days29 January 2026 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
