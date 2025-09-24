Matches (17)
Asia Cup (2)
ICC Women's WC (Warm-up) (4)
IND-A vs AUS-A (1)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (3)
ZIM-W vs UAE-W (1)
AUS-U19 vs IND-U19 (1)

Middlesex vs Gloucs, 55th Match at London, County DIV2, Sep 24 2025 - Live Cricket Score

Stumps • Starts 9:30 AM
55th Match, Lord's, September 24 - 27, 2025, County Championship Division Two
PrevNext
Middlesex FlagMiddlesex
634/9d
Gloucestershire FlagGloucestershire
(42 ov) 146/3

Day 2 - Gloucs trail by 488 runs.

Current RR: 3.47
Live
Scorecard
Report
News
Table
Playing XI
Bet
FC CAREER
BattersRB4s6sSRThis Bowlerlast 10 ovs
Oliver Price* 
(rhb)
11432025.580 (0b)0 (0b)
James Bracey 
(lhb)
17244070.830 (0b)0 (0b)
BowlersOMRWEcon0s4s6sThis spell
Zafar Gohar 
(sla)
1313522.6961-
Sebastian Morgan 
(rm)
301906.3313-
MatRunsHSAve
532831253*32.17
1076178207*36.77
MatWktsBBIAve
973327/7931.92
322/8277.50
 Last BatMiles Hammond 6 (10b) FOW117/3 (34.3 Ov)
Match details
Lord's, London
TossMiddlesex, elected to bat first
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)10.30 start, Lunch 12.30-13.10, Tea 15.10-15.40, Close 17.30
Match days24,25,26,27 September 2025 - day (4-day match)
FC debut
Daaryoush Ahmed
Daaryoush Ahmed
Umpires
England
Ian Blackwell
England
Neil Pratt
Match Referee
England
Simon Hinks
PointsMiddlesex 4, Gloucestershire 2
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
Gloucs Innings
Player NameRB
JP Phillips
lbw3696
BG Charlesworth
caught6380
OJ Price
not out1143
MAH Hammond
caught610
JR Bracey
not out1724
Extras(b 8, lb 2, nb 2, w 1)
Total146(3 wkts; 42 ovs)
<1 / 2>

County Championship Division Two

TeamMWLDPT
LEI14*616225
GLA14*526193
DER14*229169
GLO14*238165
MID14*445163
LAN14*238159
NOR14*256143
KEN14*256113
Full Table