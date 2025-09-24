Matches (17)
Middlesex vs Gloucs, 55th Match at London, County DIV2, Sep 24 2025 - Live Cricket Score
Stumps • Starts 9:30 AM
55th Match, Lord's, September 24 - 27, 2025, County Championship Division Two
Current RR: 3.47
FC CAREER
|Batters
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|This Bowler
|last 10 ovs
(rhb)
|11
|43
|2
|0
|25.58
|0 (0b)
|0 (0b)
(lhb)
|17
|24
|4
|0
|70.83
|0 (0b)
|0 (0b)
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|0s
|4s
|6s
|This spell
(sla)
|13
|1
|35
|2
|2.69
|61
|-
(rm)
|3
|0
|19
|0
|6.33
|13
|-
|Mat
|Runs
|HS
|Ave
|53
|2831
|253*
|32.17
|107
|6178
|207*
|36.77
|Mat
|Wkts
|BBI
|Ave
|97
|332
|7/79
|31.92
|3
|2
|2/82
|77.50
Last Bat: Miles Hammond 6 (10b) • FOW: 117/3 (34.3 Ov)
Match details
|Lord's, London
|Toss
|Middlesex, elected to bat first
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|10.30 start, Lunch 12.30-13.10, Tea 15.10-15.40, Close 17.30
|Match days
|24,25,26,27 September 2025 - day (4-day match)
|FC debut
|Umpires
|Match Referee
|Points
|Middlesex 4, Gloucestershire 2
Gloucs Innings
|Player Name
|R
|B
|lbw
|36
|96
|caught
|63
|80
|not out
|11
|43
|caught
|6
|10
|not out
|17
|24
|Extras
|(b 8, lb 2, nb 2, w 1)
|Total
|146(3 wkts; 42 ovs)
<1 / 2>