RESULT
55th Match, Lord's, September 24 - 27, 2025, County Championship Division Two
Middlesex FlagMiddlesex
634/9d
Gloucestershire FlagGloucestershire
(fo) 286 & 281

Middlesex won by an innings and 67 runs

Zafar Gohar five-for has Gloucestershire on the ropes

His 5 for 53 and career-best 4 for 58 for Noah Cornwell help Middlesex in enforcing the follow-on

Zafar Gohar gets a pair of high fives, Gloucestershire vs Warwickshire, County Championship, Division Two, Edgbaston, September 20, 2022

Zafar Gohar took his best figures for Middlesex  •  Getty Images

Gloucestershire 286 (Bracey 60, Gohar 5-53, Cornwell 4-58) and 39 for 1 trail Middlesex 634 for 9 dec by 309 runs
Bad light held up Middlesex's victory charge after they forced Gloucestershire to follow-on on the penultimate day of the Rothesay County Championship Division 2 season at Lord's.
Zafar Gohar returned 5 for 53, his best figures in a Middlesex shirt, and there was a career-best 4 for 58 for Noah Cornwell as Gloucestershire were bowled out for 286 despite 60 from skipper James Bracey which took him past 1,000 first-class runs for the season.
Forced to follow on 348 behind, the visitors lost Ben Charlesworth in reaching 39 for 1 second time around before the light closed in with 31 overs left un-bowled.
Gloucestershire began the day 488 in arrears under leaden grey skies, meaning there was seam movement for opening bowlers Toby Roland-Jones and Ryan Higgins.
Bracey made light of the conditions, punishing any erring in line, in contrast to Ollie Price, who was scratchy, taking 45 minutes to add a single to his overnight score of 11. That was as far as he got, Cornwell's introduction bringing his downfall via an edge to gully.
Graeme Van Buuren, who signed a new contract earlier this week to remain at Gloucestershire until 2027 got underway with a cracking cover drive, bettered only by the one which took Bracey to 50, the wicketkeeper-batter raising his seasonal landmark in the process.
Van Buuren didn't stay long though, bowled trying to cut one too close to him which cannoned off the inside edge, while Cornwell's third wicket came courtesy of a poor umpiring decision, Jack Taylor adjudged caught behind, despite a chasm between bat and ball.
Bracey batted untroubled through until lunch but fell soon after the resumption as Gohar, switched to the Nursery End, found a fraction of turn to force a thin edge through to wicketkeeper Joe Cracknell.
Ajeet Singh Dale came and went before Marchant de Lange and Matt Taylor entertained with a brisk stand of 44 for the ninth wicket, the former clubbing one from legspinner Luke Hollman over the ropes and twice hitting Gohar back over his head.
Gohar gained revenge by having him stumped to complete a five-for, leading to Daz Ahmed, hampered by a side strain while bowling, coming in with a runner to play his maiden first-class innings. Cleary in considerable pain he batted out two overs from Gohar before Matt Taylor hooked Cornwell down the throat of long leg to end the innings.
Middlesex enforced the follow-on and soon removed Charlesworth caught behind off Roland-Jones but Joe Phillips and Ollie Price, the latter looking more at ease than he had earlier in the day, batted through until tea without further mishap.
Only one further over was possible before the murky light sent the players off, giving Gloucestershire hope of batting out a draw on the final day.
Zafar GoharNoah CornwellJames BraceyMiddlesexGloucestershireMiddlesex vs GloucsCounty Championship Division Two

County Championship Division Two

TeamMWLDPT
LEI14716241
GLA14536193
DER14329188
MID14545182
LAN14338175
GLO14248166
NOR14266143
KEN14266114
Full Table