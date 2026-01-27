Matches (26)
South Africa vs West Indies, 1st T20I at Paarl, SA vs WI, Jan 27 2026 - Match Result

RESULT
1st T20I (N), Paarl, January 27, 2026, West Indies tour of South Africa
West Indies FlagWest Indies
173/7
South Africa FlagSouth Africa
(17.5/20 ov, T:174) 176/1

South Africa won by 9 wickets (with 13 balls remaining)

Player Of The Match
3/25
george-linde
Cricinfo's MVP
96.12 ptsImpact List
aiden-markram
Match centre 
Scores: Chetan Kumar | Comms: Ekanth
Scorecard summary
West Indies 173/7(20 overs)
Shimron Hetmyer
48 (32)
George Linde
3/25 (4)
Rovman Powell
29* (25)
Corbin Bosch
2/35 (4)
South Africa 176/1(17.5 overs)
Aiden Markram
86* (47)
Roston Chase
1/31 (4)
Lhuan-dre Pretorius
44 (28)
Jayden Seales
0/29 (3)
Cricinfo's Most Valuable Players of the Match
PlayerTeam
TI
Runs
I. Runs
B. Impact
Bowl
I. Wkts
Bo. Impact
Aiden Markram
SA96.1286(47)96.2796.12---
George Linde
SA71.39---3/252.9771.39
Roston Chase
WI53.7422(18)20.6313.181/311.4640.56
Shimron Hetmyer
WI51.1648(32)49.5351.16---
Lhuan-dre Pretorius
SA45.0444(28)47.3945.04---
A one-sided game to begin the series. The Highveld will offer more pace and likely a higher-scoring game. Do join us for that. Thanks for coming on this evening. Hope you had fun.

Aiden Markram, SA captain Nice night out, boys looked good in all departments. Pitch played really well. When we batted, it was coming out even better under lights. Rickelton is in good form. Not easy walking outside the powerplay when you're not used to it. There are guys who aren't here who are good cricketers, we have great depth. It's a good space to be in for the national team.

Roston Chase, WI captain Kudos to SA, restricted us to a below-par total. We wanted to get 190 initially, we didn't have big partnerships. Then we were poor in the powerplay with the ball and they knocked it around with ease. It's up to the batters to take their innings deep. You have to take calculated risks. We had soft dismissals.

George Linde, POTM: Bunch of talented cricketers. Looking forward to the WC. We got knocked out a bit early, body feels good again. I like to bowl wherever the team needs me.

9:27pm Strong start from SA. Markram made WI pay, one for dropping him on 27 and then just for coming after him with easing conditions. He finishes with his highest score in T20Is to take SA home. Rickelton played second fiddle with an unbeaten 40 in a 93-run stand. Both batters played very few dot balls and gave WI's bowlers very little to work with.

17.5
4
Holder to Markram, FOUR runs

Another pull, this time along the ground through square leg. From head-height too. Winning runs brought up in style

17.4
6
Holder to Markram, SIX runs

Flat-batted over long-off! Heck of a shot. Makes room and smacks a shortish ball over the stumps for a flat six

17.3
1
Holder to Rickelton, 1 run

Shortish ball at the body, pulled to deep midwicket

17.2
1
Holder to Markram, 1 run

Yorker on off, flicked to deep square leg

17.1
2
Holder to Markram, 2 runs

Fullish on leg, flicked through midwicket

Around

end of over 176 runs
SA: 162/1CRR: 9.52 RRR: 4.00 • Need 12 from 18b
Aiden Markram73 (43b 8x4 2x6)
Ryan Rickelton39 (31b 1x4 2x6)
Romario Shepherd 3-0-29-0
Jason Holder 3-0-27-0
16.6
1
Shepherd to Markram, 1 run

Yorker on off, whipped to long-on

16.5
2
Shepherd to Markram, 2 runs

Wide on a back of length, cut late to the left of backward point. Stopped by Joseph

16.4
1
Shepherd to Rickelton, 1 run

Length just outside off, driven to deep cover

16.3
1
Shepherd to Markram, 1 run

Overpitched and it's whipped with a whiplash. Finds deep midwicket

16.2
Shepherd to Markram, no run

Inswinging yorker on off stump, jammed with a straight bat to the leg side

16.1
1
Shepherd to Rickelton, 1 run

Pitched up on fourth, driven to long-off

end of over 1611 runs
SA: 156/1CRR: 9.75 RRR: 4.50 • Need 18 from 24b
Ryan Rickelton37 (29b 1x4 2x6)
Aiden Markram69 (39b 8x4 2x6)
Jason Holder 3-0-27-0
Jayden Seales 3-0-29-0
15.6
1
Holder to Rickelton, 1 run

Overpitched on off, driven to cover

15.5
2
Holder to Rickelton, 2 runs

Wide and full, driven past the diving infielder. They take two by the time the deep fielder cleans up

15.5
1w
Holder to Rickelton, 1 wide

Wide on a length, beats the cut. It's beyond the tramline though

15.4
1
Holder to Markram, 1 run

Pitched up on leg, flicked to deep square leg

15.3
4
Holder to Markram, FOUR runs

Yorker has been turned into a boundary. It was angled on off stump, Markram stood beside it, opened the bat face and guided it through third

Around

15.2
1lb
Holder to Rickelton, 1 leg bye

Misses out on a full ball angling into pad. Looked to whip it away, ball hit pad and deflected towards square leg

15.1
1
Holder to Markram, 1 run

Makes room and gets followed, manages to pull it on the move to deep midwicket

end of over 1514 runs
SA: 145/1CRR: 9.66 RRR: 5.80 • Need 29 from 30b
Ryan Rickelton34 (26b 1x4 2x6)
Aiden Markram63 (36b 7x4 2x6)
Jayden Seales 3-0-29-0
Romario Shepherd 2-0-23-0

Wynand: "I feel like West Indies team is just going through the motions. They dont seem to have that same threat that they had a decade or so back…"

14.6
2
Seales to Rickelton, 2 runs

Fullish on off, punched off the front foot to long-off's left for another two

14.5
2
Seales to Rickelton, 2 runs

Punches the length ball down the ground while backing away. Long-off stops it to the left

Best performances - batters
Spike Graph
Wagon Zone
AK Markram
86 runs (47)
9 fours3 sixes
Productive shot
pull
24 runs
2 fours2 sixes
Control
88%
SO Hetmyer
48 runs (32)
4 fours3 sixes
Productive shot
on drive
12 runs
1 four1 six
Control
76%
Best performances - bowlers
GF Linde
O
4
M
0
R
25
W
3
ECO
6.25
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
1W
LEGOFF
LHB
1W
C Bosch
O
4
M
0
R
35
W
2
ECO
8.75
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
2W
LEGOFF
LHB
Match details
Boland Park, Paarl
TossSouth Africa, elected to field first
Series
Season2025/26
Player Of The Match
South Africa
George Linde
Series resultSouth Africa led the 3-match series 1-0
Match numberT20I no. 3671
Hours of play (local time)18.00 start, First Session 18.00-19.30, Interval 19.30-19.50, Second Session 19.50-21.20
Match days27 January 2026 - night (20-over match)
Umpires
South Africa
Bongani JeleDRS
South Africa
Stephen HarrisDRS
TV Umpire
South Africa
Arno Jacobs
Reserve Umpire
South Africa
Lauren Agenbag
Match Referee
South Africa
Shaid Wadvalla
Language
English
Win Probability
SA 100%
WISA
100%50%100%WI InningsSA Innings

Over 18 • SA 176/1

South Africa won by 9 wickets (with 13 balls remaining)
Powered by Smart Stats
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
South Africa Innings
Player NameRB
LG Pretorius
caught4428
AK Markram
not out8647
RD Rickelton
not out4032
Extras(lb 2, w 4)
Total176(1 wkt; 17.5 ovs)
<1 / 3>