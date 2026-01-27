Another pull, this time along the ground through square leg. From head-height too. Winning runs brought up in style
South Africa vs West Indies, 1st T20I at Paarl, SA vs WI, Jan 27 2026 - Match Result
South Africa won by 9 wickets (with 13 balls remaining)
|Player
|Team
TI
Runs
I. Runs
B. Impact
Bowl
I. Wkts
Bo. Impact
|SA
|96.12
|86(47)
|96.27
|96.12
|-
|-
|-
|SA
|71.39
|-
|-
|-
|3/25
|2.97
|71.39
|WI
|53.74
|22(18)
|20.63
|13.18
|1/31
|1.46
|40.56
|WI
|51.16
|48(32)
|49.53
|51.16
|-
|-
|-
|SA
|45.04
|44(28)
|47.39
|45.04
|-
|-
|-
A one-sided game to begin the series. The Highveld will offer more pace and likely a higher-scoring game. Do join us for that. Thanks for coming on this evening. Hope you had fun.
Aiden Markram, SA captain Nice night out, boys looked good in all departments. Pitch played really well. When we batted, it was coming out even better under lights. Rickelton is in good form. Not easy walking outside the powerplay when you're not used to it. There are guys who aren't here who are good cricketers, we have great depth. It's a good space to be in for the national team.
Roston Chase, WI captain Kudos to SA, restricted us to a below-par total. We wanted to get 190 initially, we didn't have big partnerships. Then we were poor in the powerplay with the ball and they knocked it around with ease. It's up to the batters to take their innings deep. You have to take calculated risks. We had soft dismissals.
George Linde, POTM: Bunch of talented cricketers. Looking forward to the WC. We got knocked out a bit early, body feels good again. I like to bowl wherever the team needs me.
9:27pm Strong start from SA. Markram made WI pay, one for dropping him on 27 and then just for coming after him with easing conditions. He finishes with his highest score in T20Is to take SA home. Rickelton played second fiddle with an unbeaten 40 in a 93-run stand. Both batters played very few dot balls and gave WI's bowlers very little to work with.
Flat-batted over long-off! Heck of a shot. Makes room and smacks a shortish ball over the stumps for a flat six
Shortish ball at the body, pulled to deep midwicket
Yorker on off, flicked to deep square leg
Fullish on leg, flicked through midwicket
Yorker on off, whipped to long-on
Wide on a back of length, cut late to the left of backward point. Stopped by Joseph
Length just outside off, driven to deep cover
Overpitched and it's whipped with a whiplash. Finds deep midwicket
Inswinging yorker on off stump, jammed with a straight bat to the leg side
Pitched up on fourth, driven to long-off
Overpitched on off, driven to cover
Wide and full, driven past the diving infielder. They take two by the time the deep fielder cleans up
Wide on a length, beats the cut. It's beyond the tramline though
Pitched up on leg, flicked to deep square leg
Yorker has been turned into a boundary. It was angled on off stump, Markram stood beside it, opened the bat face and guided it through third
Misses out on a full ball angling into pad. Looked to whip it away, ball hit pad and deflected towards square leg
Makes room and gets followed, manages to pull it on the move to deep midwicket
Wynand: "I feel like West Indies team is just going through the motions. They dont seem to have that same threat that they had a decade or so back…"
Fullish on off, punched off the front foot to long-off's left for another two
Punches the length ball down the ground while backing away. Long-off stops it to the left
|Boland Park, Paarl
|Toss
|South Africa, elected to field first
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Player Of The Match
|Series result
|South Africa led the 3-match series 1-0
|Match number
|T20I no. 3671
|Hours of play (local time)
|18.00 start, First Session 18.00-19.30, Interval 19.30-19.50, Second Session 19.50-21.20
|Match days
|27 January 2026 - night (20-over match)
|Umpires
Bongani JeleDRS
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
Over 18 • SA 176/1South Africa won by 9 wickets (with 13 balls remaining)
Vintage Markram, clinical Linde headline South Africa's comfortable win
South Africa hope 'trump card' Brevis carries SA20 form into T20 World Cup
|Player Name
|R
|B
|caught
|44
|28
|not out
|86
|47
|not out
|40
|32
|Extras
|(lb 2, w 4)
|Total
|176(1 wkt; 17.5 ovs)