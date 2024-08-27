Matches (10)
WI vs SA (1)
WCPL (2)
RHF Trophy (4)
NL T20 Tri-Series (1)
Maharaja T20 (2)

West Indies vs South Africa, 3rd T20I at Tarouba, WI vs SA, Aug 27 2024 - Live Cricket Score

3rd T20I, Tarouba, August 27, 2024, South Africa tour of West Indies
PrevNext
West Indies FlagWest Indies
South Africa FlagSouth Africa
Tomorrow
7:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
What will be the toss result?
WI Win & Bat
SA Win & Bat
WI Win & Bowl
SA Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 00:18
batters to watch(Recent stats)
N Pooran
9 M • 312 Runs • 44.57 Avg • 155.22 SR
J Charles
7 M • 209 Runs • 29.86 Avg • 140.26 SR
T Stubbs
10 M • 256 Runs • 42.67 Avg • 127.36 SR
RR Hendricks
10 M • 157 Runs • 17.44 Avg • 101.94 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
AJ Hosein
10 M • 12 Wkts • 5.92 Econ • 18.5 SR
G Motie
10 M • 11 Wkts • 7.13 Econ • 17.45 SR
OEG Baartman
6 M • 8 Wkts • 6.39 Econ • 17.25 SR
LB Williams
1 M • 3 Wkts • 9 Econ • 8 SR
Head to headLAST 5 MATCHES
SQUAD
WI
SA
PLAYER
ROLE
Rovman Powell (c)
Middle order Batter
Roston Chase (vc)
Allrounder
Fabian Allen 
Bowling Allrounder
Alick Athanaze 
Middle order Batter
Johnson Charles 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Matthew Forde 
Bowler
Shimron Hetmyer 
Middle order Batter
Shai Hope 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Akeal Hosein 
Bowler
Shamar Joseph 
Bowler
Obed McCoy 
Bowler
Gudakesh Motie 
Bowler
Nicholas Pooran 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Sherfane Rutherford 
Middle order Batter
Romario Shepherd 
Bowling Allrounder
Match details
Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad
Series
Season2024
Match numberT20I no. 2820
Hours of play (local time)15.00 start, First Session 15.00-16.30, Interval 16.30-16.50, Second Session 16.50-18.20
Match days27 August 2024 - day (20-over match)
Language
English
West Indies vs South Africa News

Shepherd, Joseph seal West Indies' third consecutive T20I series win over South Africa

Hendricks gave South Africa a good start but a collapse of 7 for 20 in 36 balls knocked them out

Shepherd, Joseph seal West Indies' third consecutive T20I series win over South Africa

Pooran and Forde lead West Indies' demolition of South Africa

Athanaze and Hope blasted 75 in the powerplay to put Stubbs' resilient 76 in the shade

Pooran and Forde lead West Indies' demolition of South Africa

Build-up to 2026 begins for West Indies, South Africa - with some ghosts of 2024 still to bury

The hosts have retained their core from this year's T20 World Cup in a bid to become "championship-winning", while the visitors are looking to create some depth in their ranks

Build-up to 2026 begins for West Indies, South Africa - with some ghosts of 2024 still to bury

Andre Russell, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph rested for South Africa T20Is

Hetmyer, who didn't play a single game at the 2024 T20 World Cup, retained his place in the squad

Andre Russell, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph rested for South Africa T20Is

Coach Conrad thrilled with South Africa's shot at WTC 'pot of gold'

The series win in the West Indies has left the team with a chance of making the final at Lord's next year

Coach Conrad thrilled with South Africa's shot at WTC 'pot of gold'
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question