West Indies vs South Africa, 3rd T20I at Tarouba, WI vs SA, Aug 27 2024 - Live Cricket Score
3rd T20I, Tarouba, August 27, 2024, South Africa tour of West Indies
Recent Performance
Last five matches
West Indies
L
W
L
W
W
South Africa
W
W
L
L
L
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 00:18
batters to watch(Recent stats)
9 M • 312 Runs • 44.57 Avg • 155.22 SR
7 M • 209 Runs • 29.86 Avg • 140.26 SR
10 M • 256 Runs • 42.67 Avg • 127.36 SR
10 M • 157 Runs • 17.44 Avg • 101.94 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
10 M • 12 Wkts • 5.92 Econ • 18.5 SR
10 M • 11 Wkts • 7.13 Econ • 17.45 SR
6 M • 8 Wkts • 6.39 Econ • 17.25 SR
1 M • 3 Wkts • 9 Econ • 8 SR
Head to headLAST 5 MATCHES
SQUAD
WI
SA
PLAYER
ROLE
|Middle order Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
Match details
|Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Match number
|T20I no. 2820
|Hours of play (local time)
|15.00 start, First Session 15.00-16.30, Interval 16.30-16.50, Second Session 16.50-18.20
|Match days
|27 August 2024 - day (20-over match)
West Indies vs South Africa News
Shepherd, Joseph seal West Indies' third consecutive T20I series win over South Africa
Hendricks gave South Africa a good start but a collapse of 7 for 20 in 36 balls knocked them out
Pooran and Forde lead West Indies' demolition of South Africa
Athanaze and Hope blasted 75 in the powerplay to put Stubbs' resilient 76 in the shade
Build-up to 2026 begins for West Indies, South Africa - with some ghosts of 2024 still to bury
The hosts have retained their core from this year's T20 World Cup in a bid to become "championship-winning", while the visitors are looking to create some depth in their ranks
Andre Russell, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph rested for South Africa T20Is
Hetmyer, who didn't play a single game at the 2024 T20 World Cup, retained his place in the squad