Matches (12)
Asia Cup (2)
Duleep Trophy (1)
IND Women vs AUS Women (1)
WCPL (2)
CPL (2)
Vitality Blast Men (3)
ENG vs SA (1)

Warwickshire vs Essex, 61st Match at Birmingham, County DIV1, Sep 15 2025 - Live Cricket Score

61st Match, Birmingham, September 15 - 18, 2025, County Championship Division One
PrevNext
Warwickshire FlagWarwickshire
Essex FlagEssex
Tomorrow
9:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
What will be the toss result?
WAR Win & Bat
ESS Win & Bat
WAR Win & Bowl
ESS Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Points Table
See full table
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
4
WarwickshireWarwickshire
12310159
5
EssexEssex
12230140
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 05:31
batters to watch(Recent stats)
EG Barnard
10 M • 670 Runs • 55.83 Avg • 63.02 SR
SR Hain
7 M • 597 Runs • 66.33 Avg • 49.13 SR
T Westley
10 M • 723 Runs • 45.19 Avg • 42.13 SR
MS Pepper
10 M • 610 Runs • 38.13 Avg • 55.35 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
ER Bamber
10 M • 30 Wkts • 2.99 Econ • 67.93 SR
EG Barnard
10 M • 23 Wkts • 3.67 Econ • 54.52 SR
JA Porter
8 M • 36 Wkts • 2.85 Econ • 43.5 SR
SR Harmer
9 M • 29 Wkts • 2.46 Econ • 70.41 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
WAR
ESS
Player
Role
Alex Davies (c)
Wicketkeeper Batter
Tazeem Chaudry Ali 
-
Ethan Bamber 
Bowler
Ed Barnard 
Bowling Allrounder
Jacob Bethell 
Batting Allrounder
Michael Booth 
Bowling Allrounder
Vishwa Fernando 
Bowler
Sam Hain 
Middle order Batter
Hamza Shaikh 
-
Oliver Hannon-Dalby 
Bowler
Oliver Hannon-Dalby 
Bowler
Tom Latham 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Zen Malik 
-
Dan Mousley 
Batting Allrounder
Corey Rocchiccioli 
Bowler
Chris Rushworth 
Bowler
Che Simmons 
-
Kai Smith 
-
Rob Yates 
Top order Batter
Match details
Edgbaston, Birmingham
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)11.00 start, Lunch 13.00-13.40, Tea 15.40-16.00, Close 18.00
Match days15,16,17,18 September 2025 - day (4-day match)
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

County Championship Division One

TeamMWLDPT
SUR12408186
NOT12516185
SOM12426163
WAR12318159
ESS12237140
SUS12345138
YOR12345135
HAM12228132
DUR12255126
WOR1217488
Full Table