Glenn five-for, Capsey 88* help England take down Australia in warm-up game
Litchfield and Mooney's half-centuries for Australia went in vain
England 251 for 6 (Capsey 88*, Lamb 60, Dunkley 54, Garth 2-17) beat Australia 247 (Litchfield 71, Mooney 59*, Glenn 5-32) by four wickets
Alice Capsey and Sarah Glenn headlined England's four-wicket victory over Australia in their Women's World Cup warm-up match in Bengaluru. After the legspinner claimed 5 for 32 to dismantle Australia's middle and lower order, Capsey anchored the chase with an unbeaten 88.
After a shaky start, Australia found stability through Phoebe Litchfield's 71. However, after her dismissal, wickets continued to fall at regular intervals. Beth Mooney was forced to come in unusually low at No. 9, where she counterattacked with an unbeaten 59 off just 42 balls. Despite her efforts, Australia were bowled out for 247 in 34.4 overs.
In reply, England suffered an early collapse, slipping to 32 for 3, but Sophia Dunkley and Emma Lamb steadied the innings with their half-centuries. But it was Capsey who was the difference-maker, pacing the chase well to take England home with 5.3 overs to spare.
Kim Garth was the pick of the Australia bowlers, taking 2 for 17, but lacked support as the English batting line-up found its rhythm.