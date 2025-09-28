Matches (7)
RESULT
Warm-up (D/N), CoE 1, Bengaluru, September 28, 2025, ICC Women's World Cup Warm-up Matches
Australia Women FlagAustralia Women
247
England Women FlagEngland Women
(44.3/50 ov, T:248) 251/6

ENG Women won by 4 wickets (with 33 balls remaining)

Report

Glenn five-for, Capsey 88* help England take down Australia in warm-up game

Litchfield and Mooney's half-centuries for Australia went in vain

Alice Capsey managed just 4 in her only innings of the series, England vs West Indies, 3rd women's T20I, Chelmsford, May 26, 2025

Alice Capsey took England home with an unbeaten 88  •  ECB via Getty Images

England 251 for 6 (Capsey 88*, Lamb 60, Dunkley 54, Garth 2-17) beat Australia 247 (Litchfield 71, Mooney 59*, Glenn 5-32) by four wickets
Alice Capsey and Sarah Glenn headlined England's four-wicket victory over Australia in their Women's World Cup warm-up match in Bengaluru. After the legspinner claimed 5 for 32 to dismantle Australia's middle and lower order, Capsey anchored the chase with an unbeaten 88.
After a shaky start, Australia found stability through Phoebe Litchfield's 71. However, after her dismissal, wickets continued to fall at regular intervals. Beth Mooney was forced to come in unusually low at No. 9, where she counterattacked with an unbeaten 59 off just 42 balls. Despite her efforts, Australia were bowled out for 247 in 34.4 overs.
In reply, England suffered an early collapse, slipping to 32 for 3, but Sophia Dunkley and Emma Lamb steadied the innings with their half-centuries. But it was Capsey who was the difference-maker, pacing the chase well to take England home with 5.3 overs to spare.
Kim Garth was the pick of the Australia bowlers, taking 2 for 17, but lacked support as the English batting line-up found its rhythm.
ENG Women Innings
Player NameRB
TT Beaumont
lbw811
AE Jones
caught1117
HC Knight
lbw59
SIR Dunkley
caught5460
A Capsey
not out8885
DN Wyatt
caught1016
EL Lamb
lbw6063
EL Arlott
not out06
Extras(b 3, lb 4, w 8)
Total251(6 wkts; 44.3 ovs)
<1 / 3>