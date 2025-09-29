The victory marks a red-letter day for Nepal! Over the wicket, tosses it up on a stumps-to-stumps line and the fielder has taken an absolute worldie at long-on, maintaining the stellar fielding standards, gobbled up near the rope while backtracking! Neapl have been exceptional in the field and they have outclassed the mighty West Indies in all facets of the fame, etching their name in the history books by pulling off a memorable series win against a full-member! A truly momentous occasion for Nepal! Congratulations to them for penning down a new chapter in their amazing cricketing folklore! Kudos to the fans who have thronged the stadiums and flooded social media, backing this team and the result is no surprise. It's such an incredible and highly watchable team that is not afraid of any opposition and backs their strengths. The margin of victory is astounding, despite the fact that West Indies are playing without many of their mainstays. Lots of question marks continue to linger for West Indies, who are reaching new lows. But tonight, it's all about Nepal, who have announced themselves on the big stage and richly deserve more opportunities at the top. A big day for Nepal and their cricket enthusiasts--they are taking a victory lap as Nepal fans greet them with loud cheers
Nepal vs West Indies, 2nd T20I at Sharjah, NEP vs WI, Sep 29 2025 - Match Result
Aasif Sheikh and Sundeep Jora's 100-run partnership is NEP's highest for the 4th wicket in T20Is, breaking the record of 99 between Aasif Sheikh and Rohit Paudel
This is the lowest match aggregate (256) involving West Indies & Nepal in T20Is
|Player
|Team
TI
Runs
I. Runs
B. Impact
Bowl
I. Wkts
Bo. Impact
|NEP
|107.3
|68(47)
|87.42
|107.3
|-
|-
|-
|NEP
|105.96
|63(39)
|82.31
|105.96
|-
|-
|-
|NEP
|70.69
|11(5)
|15.15
|21.51
|4/24
|3.39
|49.18
|WI
|43.33
|0(3)
|- 0.48
|- 1.76
|2/21
|2.15
|45.09
|NEP
|34.74
|-
|-
|-
|1/4
|0.92
|34.74
Akeal Hosein, West Indies Captain: These guys know their players inside out, they've played together (for long). When you come up against a team that's been together for so long… coming on this tour, it's not about names or past stats, it's about what you do now, how you adapt to the conditions. (On the bowling effort) I thought it was okay, but kudos to their batters. I expected our bowlers to be a little more economical. When you're chasing 174, you've got your work cut out in the powerplay. Coming out of the powerplay 16 for 2, you're way behind -- it's always going to be difficult on this track. Their bowlers knew the conditions inside out. They're brilliant in the field as well. You get two run-outs in the first game, it's going to hamper any team. (Learnings) For us, it's just about understanding really fast that this is international cricket. If you try to benchmark yourself here and can't match the level, then you need to look in the mirror and ask yourself if you're really international material.
Aasif Sheikh, Player of the Match: Initially looking at the wicket, we thought it was a 160 track. We got a good partnership. Credit to Jora because he batted really well. We knew we had good hitters down the order who could finish things, so we just wanted to hit...It's already been a big achievement for us. We want to finish on a high with a 3-0. Cricket remains a festival in Nepal... I'd like to thank all the Nepalese fans. They come everywhere we play and support us, and credit must go to them as well.
Rohit Paudel, Nepal Captain: We are very happy. It took a lot to win against a Test-playing country. After two days, winning a bilateral series feels really great. The way Asif and Jora played -- they rotated strike really well. Overall, the way we played today shows we've improved a lot. We take pride in our fielding. For the last 10-15 years, Nepal has carried a history of being a good fielding side, and we work hard on that. Credit goes to the boys for the way they fielded. Obviously, this was a very important series for us to showcase our cricket and talent to the world. The way we've been playing the last two or three years, lots of eyes are on us. We want to continue this way and play more against Test-playing nations. We want to finish the series on a high note. The motivation is to complete a clean sweep but for that, we have to start again from the beginning. We want to carry this momentum into the qualifiers, and we want to qualify for the 2026 World Cup
So much to admire about this passionate and well-bonded team that has the capability to beat any opposition with their skill set and the right attitude towards the game. Stunning batting, bowling and fielding have given Nepal an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series, and they will definitely dare to dream bigger as they attempt to complete their first-ever clean sweep when they take the field tomorrow. West Indies will be hurting and need lots of concentration, application, reflection, introspection and huge improvement in the realm of adapting to the conditions. But tonight, it's all about Nepal and their amazing fans -- they deserve to party all night. From Rvel Zahid, Harshith Gowda and the team, goodnight.
From Sampath: West Indies' 83 all out is the lowest total by a full-member team against an associate team in men's T20Is. Previous lowest was 88 by England against Netherlands in 2014 T20 World Cup
Nepal's 90-run win is the biggest by an associate team against a full-member team in men's T20Is (by runs). Previous biggest was 81 runs for Afghanistan against Zimbabwe in 2016.
Deo Jagbeer: "It just goes to show what dedication and commitment can do to a young bunch of players from Nepal. WI have hit rock bottom and just can't pick themselves up. NO MOTIVATION, keep failing at the basics. Sorry to say."
Abhishek: "All these years of following team Nepal and I can say this is the best all-round performance from the team. Clean six hitting, great catches and awesome bowling. What a performance!!!Thank you TEAM NEPAL!"
Darshan: "Makes you wonder, why weren't Nepal in the Asia cup. Truly deserving team."
Sundar: "Kudos to Nepal for this great win. Having said that, for WI, here's the problem. Yes, this isn't their full strength side, but if their 'A' team cannot defeat Nepal, their feeder queue is worrisome."
Charles Rocky: "Nepal comes of age in cricket and west Indies aging out. "
Narayan Devkota: "Sundeep Jora and Adil Alam, both who came back to the national teams after 2/3 years, proved that 'Comeback is always stronger than setback', and almost have now fixed their spot at the playing XI in T-20I's for Nepal!"
Hajji49: "Glad to see that the first game wasn't just a one off win for Nepal. Lots of promise shown in this series win! With this level of play, a series sweep might not be impossible too!"
Terrence : "As a die hard West Indies supporter I'm happy with this series. Good for Nepal they deserve some solace and for Indies this is an eye opener that sammy is failing. Mottie, Hetty, Rutherford, Shepherd, Samson as Hopper and Dujon said can't have the coach be head selector. Now publish my comment please. "
Tosses it up and outside off, opens the face to punches it to short cover
Lobbed up from around again and slants in at middle and leg, unable to work it away
Yorker just outside off, pushes it to long-on for a run
Slip in place. Low full-toss on middle, clipped off the pads to midwicket as Nepal fans scream and rejoice at the top of their lungs!
Gulshan is on fire! Another phenomenal catch at long-off, dipping full at him and he tries to drill it over the fielder's head. He rushes to his left and plucked it out of thin air! Incredible fielding side with amazing self-belief and inspiring teamwork! One of the finest catches I have seen in the outfield
Around the wicket, landed full and outside off, thumps it along the ground to long-off for a single
only a single. Low full-toss on middle, worked away to deep midwicket for a single
Holes out to deep midwicket! Nepal fans are dancing in the aisles and the party has already started! Slow delivery on a shorter length just outside off, picks out the man perched near the rope! It's been a thorough examination so far and West Indies are way behind in first two T20Is
Length ball and outside off, hits it along the carpet to long-on
Gobsmacks him with a cunning slower one on a length wide of off, unable to connect on the cut
slower and fuller just outside off, held his shape, waited a touch and then powered it away to long-off for a single
Yorker slanted across off, digs it out to cover
Over the wicket, full-toss and wheeling away from the marker on off, will have to reload
fires in a yorker on sixth stump line, plinked out to extra cover inside the ring. Excellent accuracy and professionalism on display
wide yorker slammed out to cover, 98 off 31 needed.
Around, touch shorter than a length on the pads, whipped away square of midwicket
repeat of the last ball, digs it out to the left of cover and has to settle for a single
Yorker fired into the middle, digs it out to cover inside the ring
Around the wicket, fuller and just inside the marker on off, comes down the track and forces it to the right of the bowler. Rohit has marshalled his troops magnificently
1W
1W
2W
1W
1W
1W
|Sharjah Cricket Stadium
|Toss
|Nepal, elected to bat first
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Player Of The Match
|Series result
|Nepal led the 3-match series 2-0
|Match number
|T20I no. 3483
|Match days
|29 September 2025 - night (20-over match)
|T20I debut
|Umpires
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
Over 18 • WI 83/10