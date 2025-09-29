Akeal Hosein, West Indies Captain: These guys know their players inside out, they've played together (for long). When you come up against a team that's been together for so long… coming on this tour, it's not about names or past stats, it's about what you do now, how you adapt to the conditions. (On the bowling effort) I thought it was okay, but kudos to their batters. I expected our bowlers to be a little more economical. When you're chasing 174, you've got your work cut out in the powerplay. Coming out of the powerplay 16 for 2, you're way behind -- it's always going to be difficult on this track. Their bowlers knew the conditions inside out. They're brilliant in the field as well. You get two run-outs in the first game, it's going to hamper any team. (Learnings) For us, it's just about understanding really fast that this is international cricket. If you try to benchmark yourself here and can't match the level, then you need to look in the mirror and ask yourself if you're really international material.