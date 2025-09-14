Matches (11)
Asia Cup (2)
Duleep Trophy (1)
IND Women vs AUS Women (1)
WCPL (2)
CPL (2)
Vitality Blast Men (3)
England vs South Africa, 3rd T20I at Nottingham, ENG vs SA, Sep 14 2025 - Live Cricket Score
3rd T20I, Nottingham, September 14, 2025, South Africa tour of England
PrevNext
What will be the toss result?
ENG Win & Bat
SA Win & Bat
ENG Win & Bowl
SA Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
England
W
W
W
L
W
South Africa
L
W
L
W
L
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 05:34
batters to watch(Recent stats)
ENG10 M • 419 Runs • 41.9 Avg • 166.26 SR
ENG7 M • 228 Runs • 38 Avg • 193.22 SR
10 M • 340 Runs • 42.5 Avg • 197.67 SR
10 M • 135 Runs • 13.5 Avg • 127.35 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
ENG10 M • 11 Wkts • 9 Econ • 19.09 SR
ENG7 M • 11 Wkts • 9.57 Econ • 15.27 SR
7 M • 12 Wkts • 9.52 Econ • 12.91 SR
8 M • 10 Wkts • 8.32 Econ • 16.8 SR
Squad
ENG
SA
Player
Role
|Batter
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
Match details
|Trent Bridge, Nottingham
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Match number
|T20I no. 3455
|Hours of play (local time)
|14.30 start, First Session 14.30-16.00, Interval 16.00-16.20, Second Session 16.20-17.50
|Match days
|14 September 2025 - day (20-over match)
|Umpires
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
Language
English
South Africa in England News
Salt and Buttler make opening case irrefutable
With Duckett and Smith rested, Buttler and Salt's dominant stand revived a proven pairing heading into the World Cup
England break 300 barrier on record-smashing night
All the stats from an extraordinary batting onslaught in the second T20I at Old Trafford
England 304 for 2; Salt 141* sets up crushing 146-run victory
Astonishing onslaught led by opening pair condemns South Africa to record-shattering loss
Luke Wood grasps latest chance on wet night in Cardiff
Seamer shines as late replacement for Jofra Archer and could still force his way into World Cup contention