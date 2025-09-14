Matches (11)
England vs South Africa, 3rd T20I at Nottingham, ENG vs SA, Sep 14 2025 - Live Cricket Score

3rd T20I, Nottingham, September 14, 2025, South Africa tour of England
England FlagEngland
South Africa FlagSouth Africa
Today
1:30 PM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 05:34
batters to watch(Recent stats)
JC Buttler
10 M • 419 Runs • 41.9 Avg • 166.26 SR
PD Salt
7 M • 228 Runs • 38 Avg • 193.22 SR
D Brevis
10 M • 340 Runs • 42.5 Avg • 197.67 SR
LG Pretorius
10 M • 135 Runs • 13.5 Avg • 127.35 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
AU Rashid
10 M • 11 Wkts • 9 Econ • 19.09 SR
BA Carse
7 M • 11 Wkts • 9.57 Econ • 15.27 SR
KT Maphaka
7 M • 12 Wkts • 9.52 Econ • 12.91 SR
C Bosch
8 M • 10 Wkts • 8.32 Econ • 16.8 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
ENG
SA
Player
Role
Harry Brook (c)
Batter
Jofra Archer 
Bowler
Tom Banton 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Jacob Bethell 
Batting Allrounder
Jos Buttler 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Brydon Carse 
Bowling Allrounder
Sam Curran 
Allrounder
Liam Dawson 
Allrounder
Will Jacks 
Batting Allrounder
Saqib Mahmood 
Bowler
Jamie Overton 
Bowling Allrounder
Adil Rashid 
Bowler
Rehan Ahmed 
Bowling Allrounder
Phil Salt 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Luke Wood 
Bowler
Match details
Trent Bridge, Nottingham
Series
Season2025
Match numberT20I no. 3455
Hours of play (local time)14.30 start, First Session 14.30-16.00, Interval 16.00-16.20, Second Session 16.20-17.50
Match days14 September 2025 - day (20-over match)
Umpires
England
Martin Saggers
England
Russell Warren
TV Umpire
England
Graham Lloyd
Reserve Umpire
England
Mike Burns
Match Referee
India
Javagal Srinath
Language
English
