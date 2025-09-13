England break 300 barrier on record-smashing night

304 for 2 England's total in the second T20I against South Africa at Manchester. It is their England's total in the second T20I against South Africa at Manchester. It is their highest total in men's T20Is and the third highest by any team in the format.

England's total is also the fourth-highest in all men's T20s and the highest in England , surpassing Somerset's 265 for 5 against Derbyshire in 2022.

141* Phil Salt's score against South Africa is the highest Phil Salt's score against South Africa is the highest for England in men's T20Is, surpassing his own score of 119 against West Indies in 2023. It is also the seventh-highest individual score in men's T20Is and the highest against South Africa

228 Runs scored off boundaries by England batters on Friday, the Runs scored off boundaries by England batters on Friday, the third-most by a team in a men's T20I. Zimbabwe scored 282 runs off boundaries against Gambia during their record total, while India scored 232 boundary runs against Bangladesh in last year's Hyderabad T20I.

England batters hit 30 fours against South Africa, the joint-most by any team in a men's T20I. The 48 boundaries they hit, including 18 sixes, are the second-most, behind the 57 by Zimbabwe (30 fours and 27 sixes) against Gambia.

146 England's margin of win by runs against South Africa is England's margin of win by runs against South Africa is their biggest in men's T20Is. It is also the heaviest defeat by runs for South Africa in this format.

The margin of 146 runs is the third-biggest in a men's T20I between two Full Member teams , behind India's 168-run win against New Zealand in 2023 and their 150-run win against England earlier this year.

462 Runs aggregated by England and South Africa at Manchester on Friday, the most for a Runs aggregated by England and South Africa at Manchester on Friday, the most for a men's T20I match in England . It is also the eighth-most aggregated match in men's T20I cricket.

39 Balls that Salt needed to complete his hundred, the fastest for England in men's T20Is. The previous quickest was off 42 balls by Liam Livingstone against Pakistan at Nottingham Balls that Salt needed to complete his hundred, the fastest for England in men's T20Is. The previous quickest was off 42 balls by Liam Livingstone against Pakistan at Nottingham in 2021

3 South Africa bowlers conceded 60-plus runs in England's innings - Kagiso Rabada (70), Marco Jansen (60) and Lizaad Williams (62). It is the first instance of South Africa bowlers conceded 60-plus runs in England's innings - Kagiso Rabada (70), Marco Jansen (60) and Lizaad Williams (62). It is the first instance of three bowlers conceding 60-plus runs in an innings in all men's T20s.

4 Number of hundreds for Salt in his 45-match T20I career. Only Rohit Sharma and Glenn Maxwell, five each, Number of hundreds for Salt in his 45-match T20I career. Only Rohit Sharma and Glenn Maxwell, five each, are ahead of Salt , while Suryakumar Yadav also has four tons.

16.2 Overs needed for England to bring up 250, the joint-fastest team 250 in men's T20Is, where ball-by-ball data is available. Zimbabwe also reached the 250-run mark in 16.2 overs against Gambia last year.

12.1 Overs that England needed to reach the 200-run mark. Only one team got there quicker in men's T20Is - in 11.5 overs by Turkey against Bulgaria Overs that England needed to reach the 200-run mark. Only one team got there quicker in men's T20Is - in 11.5 overs by Turkey against Bulgaria earlier this year (where ball-by-ball data is available). The fastest team 200 in all men's T20s is off 10.5 overs by Baroda against Sikkim in 2024

England reached the 150-mark in 9 overs, which is also the second-fastest in men's T20Is, behind Turkey's effort in 8.3 overs against Bulgaria in that game.

166 for 1 England's total at the halfway point of their innings, the England's total at the halfway point of their innings, the second-highest by any team in men's T20Is, a run behind Turkey's 167 for 1 against Bulgaria (where ball-by-ball data is available).

100 for 0 England's total in the powerplay at Manchester is their highest in that phase in men's T20Is. England's effort is only the England's total in the powerplay at Manchester is their highest in that phase in men's T20Is. England's effort is only the seventh instance of a three-figure total in the powerplay in men's T20Is (where ball-by-ball data is available).

Only one of the previous six has been against a full-member team - 102 for 0 by South Africa against West Indies in 2023

2 Salt and Jos Buttler are only the second opening pair to score fifties in 20 or fewer balls in men's T20Is (where ball-by-ball data is available). Romania's Taranjeet Singh and Ramesh Satheesan were the first to do so, Salt and Jos Buttler are only the second opening pair to score fifties in 20 or fewer balls in men's T20Is (where ball-by-ball data is available). Romania's Taranjeet Singh and Ramesh Satheesan were the first to do so, against Serbia in 2021

70 Runs conceded by Rabada in his four overs, the most by a bowler Runs conceded by Rabada in his four overs, the most by a bowler for South Africa in a men's T20I. Kyle Abbott's 68 against West Indies in 2015 were the previous most. Rabada's 70 runs are also the joint-fifth most conceded by a bowler in a men's T20I.

Rabada conceded only seven runs in his first over, but the next three overs went for 20, 23, and 20 runs, respectively, making him the first bowler to concede 20-plus runs in three different overs in a men's T20I.