Stats - Devine's six-hitting fest, Nandani's hat-trick, Giants' record total

414 - Runs scored by - Runs scored by Gujarat Giants and Delhi Capitals at the DY Patil Stadium on Sunday night . It is now the second-highest aggregate for a WPL match, behind the 438 runs scored by UP Warriorz (UPW) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) last year in Lucknow. It is also the fifth-highest match aggregate in women's T20s.

20 - Sixes that GG and DC hit on Sunday night are the second-most for any women's T20 game, only one behind the 21 that were hit during the match between GG and UPW on Saturday afternoon

GG struck 13 of those, bettering the WPL record of 11 sixes in an innings . Only two teams have hit more sixes in a women's T20 game - 17 by Nagaland vs Arunachal Pradesh in 2021-22 and 14 by Sydney Sixers against Melbourne Stars in WBBL 2017-18

94.23% - DC's win probability after the first ball of the final over of the chase, according to ESPNcricinfo's Forecaster. DC needed six more runs from five balls but scored only one. The win probability was 23.16% at the start of the 18th over and 14.57% when Chinelle Henry got out in the 16th over.

It was the partnership between Laura Wolvaardt and Jemimah Rodrigues that ran them close to a record chase, when they scored 58 off 3.3 overs, the second-fastest 50-plus stand in terms of run rate in the WPL.

The 32 runs by Devine are also the joint-most scored by any batter in an over in women's T20s (where recorded). Devine herself had scored 32 runs in an over, also off Rana, back in 2015 in a T20I in Bengaluru

4 - Players to take a hat-trick in the WPL, with DC's Nandani Sharma being the latest. Nandani took four wickets in that last over of the GG innings, the first such instance in the WPL.

Delhi Capitals were favourites in the chase but came undone • BCCI

She also became only the seventh bowler to bag a five-wicket haul in the WPL and only the second Indian, after Asha Sobhana in 2024.

Only two runs came from Nandani's final over as GG finished on 209. Their predicted total was 217 as per ESPNcricinfo's Forecaster at that point. In fact, only eight runs came from the final two overs of GG's innings, 11 fewer than the predicted runs.

8 - Sixes struck by Devine during her 95-run knock are the most by a batter in a WPL game, equaling her own record she set in 2023, also levelled by Ashleigh Gardner and Henry in 2025.

65 - Runs Devine scored in the powerplay, following the 32-run over off Rana, the most by a batter in this phase in a WPL game. GG scored 80 in total in the powerplay, the second-highest by any team in the WPL, behind DC's 87 against GG in 2023

4 - Two-hundred-plus totals by GG in the WPL, the most by any team. DC is next with three such totals, including the 205 for 5 in the chase on Sunday. GG's 209 all out is now their highest WPL total. However, all four other teams have scored higher

9 - Scores of 90s in the WPL without an individual hundred. Devine's 95 was the latest of them, with her 99 against GG in 2023 being the highest, alongside the 99 not out by Georgia Voll in 2025. Lizelle Lee's 86 in the chase is the 11-highest score.