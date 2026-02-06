Stats - Sensational Sooryavanshi tears down record books with six-filled 175

Sooryavanshi's 175 is also the highest score by any batter in an ICC tournament final, either at the Under-19s or senior level. Alyssa Healy's 170 against England in the 2022 women's ODI World Cup final was the previous highest.

1 - Sooryavanshi now holds the highest individual score - Sooryavanshi now holds the highest individual score for India in Under-19 World Cups. Raj Bawa's 162 not out against Uganda in 2022 was the previous highest for India.

Sooryavanshi's 175 is also the second-highest score for India in Youth ODIs, behind Ambati Rayudu's 177 not out back in 2002, also against England.

15 - Sixes hit by Sooryavanshi during his 175 are the - Sixes hit by Sooryavanshi during his 175 are the most by any batter in a Youth ODI innings. He broke his own record of14 sixes against UAE in December.

Sooryavanshi has hit ten or more sixes on five occasions in a Youth ODI , while all other batters combined have done it on three instances.

150 - Runs Sooryavanshi scored from boundaries alone - 15 fours and 15 sixes - another record at this level. The previous most boundary runs scored by a batter in a Youth ODI innings was 124 by Hasitha Boyagoda, during his 191 - Runs Sooryavanshi scored from boundaries alone - 15 fours and 15 sixes - another record at this level. The previous most boundary runs scored by a batter in a Youth ODI innings was 124 by Hasitha Boyagoda, during his 191 against Kenya in 2018

Sooryavanshi hit 30 boundaries in total, the joint-most by any batter in an innings, the same as Boyagoda, who struck 28 fours and two sixes in his 191.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi celebrates his century • ICC/Getty Images

71 - Balls Sooryavanshi needed to complete his 150. It is the fastest individual 150 in Youth ODIs, bettering his own record, off 84 balls - Balls Sooryavanshi needed to complete his 150. It is the fastest individual 150 in Youth ODIs, bettering his own record, off 84 balls against UAE during the recent Asia Cup.

Sooryavanshi is now one of three batters with multiple 150-plus scores in Youth ODIs, after Pulindu Perera and Jorich Van Schalkwyk.

2 - Sooryavanshi's 55-ball century is also the second-fastest by any batter at the Under-19 World Cup, behind Will Malajczuk's 51-ball ton - Sooryavanshi's 55-ball century is also the second-fastest by any batter at the Under-19 World Cup, behind Will Malajczuk's 51-ball ton against Japan earlier in the tournament.

Overall, it is the fifth-fastest hundred in Youth ODIs and the second-fastest for India, behind his 52-ball ton against England last year.

110 - Total sixes that Sooryavanshi has hit from 25 innings - Total sixes that Sooryavanshi has hit from 25 innings in Youth ODIs , twice more than the second-best, Zawad Abrar (55), while no one else even has 40 in this format.

England players congratulated Vaibhav Sooryavanshi after his 80-ball 175 • ICC/Getty Images

Thirty of those have come in this tournament alone, making him the leading six-hitter in Under-19 World Cups as well. Dewald Brevis' 18 sixes in the 2022 edition were the most by any batter in one edition and also the previous highest overall, alongside Finn Allen (18 across 2016 and 2018).

1412 - Runs that Sooryavanshi has scored in Youth ODIs, the - Runs that Sooryavanshi has scored in Youth ODIs, the fourth-most by any batter and the most for India , surpassing Vijay Zol's 1404 runs.

He has scored 439 of those in this World Cup, making him the second-highest run-getter in the tournament . His tally is also the fifth-highest by any batter in an edition of the Under-19 World Cup and the second-most for India, behind Shikhar Dhawan's 505 in 2004.

722 - Total runs scored by India and England in Harare on Friday, making it the - Total runs scored by India and England in Harare on Friday, making it the highest match-aggregate in Youth ODIs. The previous highest was 714 by Australia and West Indies in Visakhapatnam in 2011.

The two teams collectively hit 31 sixes in the final, also the highest for a Youth ODI match . The previous highest was 23 sixes on five occasions.

Ayush Mhatre and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi added 142 in just 90 balls • ICC/Getty Images

142 - Partnership runs for the second wicket between Sooryavanshi and - Partnership runs for the second wicket between Sooryavanshi and Ayush Mhatre , the highest by any pair in the final of an Under-19 World Cup.

It is also the first century stand between Sooryavanshi and Mhatre in Youth ODIs. They batted together on 18 occasions previously, the most by any pair without a century stand.

411 for 9 - India's total against England is the - India's total against England is the fifth-highest in the Under-19 World Cup and the sixth-highest in all Youth ODIs.

It is also the highest total by any team in a knockout match in Youth ODIs, with India surpassing their 349 for 6 against Namibia in the quarter-final of the 2016 WC.

The highest team total in a final of the Under-19 World Cup before Friday was 253 for 7 by Australia in 2024, a total that England also surpassed in the chase.

4 - Number of 400-plus totals for India - Number of 400-plus totals for India in Youth ODIs , including three at the Under-19 World Cup. Five other teams have breached the 400-run mark once each.

India's 411 for 9 is also the first 400-plus total in this format to have come against a full-member team. The previous highest was 393 for 7, also by India against South Africa, in Benoni last month

6 - Number of Under-19 World Cup titles won by India, two more than the next-best, Australia (4). The 2026 edition was the fourth time India had won all their matches before winning the title, having previously done so in 2008, 2018 and 2022.