Tasmania vs West Aust, 21st Match at Perth, Sheffield Shield, Feb 05 2026 - Live Cricket Score

StumpsStarts 2:30 AM
21st Match, W.A.C.A, February 05 - 08, 2026, Sheffield Shield
Tasmania FlagTasmania
(58 ov) 239 & 206/9
Western Australia FlagWestern Australia
155

Day 2 - Tasmania lead by 290 runs.

Current RR: 3.55
 • Min. Ov. Rem: 10.3
 • Last 10 ov (RR): 32/2 (3.20)
Live
Scorecard
Report
Commentary
News
Photos
Table
Playing XI
Bet
FC CAREER
BattersRB4s6sSRThis Bowlerlast 10 ov
Jake Doran* lhb
32743043.2410 (29b)5 (20b)
Billy Stanlake lhb
491044.440 (2b)4 (9b)
BowlersOMRWEcon0s4s6sThis spell
Corey Rocchiccioli ob
1414613.285530-
Cameron Gannon rfm
1423632.576440-
MatRunsHSAve
88456412330.43
124511*5.63
MatWktsBBIAve
491647/5230.72
652286/5326.18
Last Bat
Gabe Bell 0 (1b) 
 FOW
200/9 (55.3 Ov)
4
1
57th
1Run
1
56th
0Runs
W
W
55th
1Run
1
54th
2Runs
1
1
Match centre 
Over58
5 runs
TAS 206/9CRR: 3.55
B Stanlake 4 (9b 1x4)JR Doran 32 (74b 3x4)
CJ Gannon3/36 (14)

Match State: Stumps - Day 2

57.6
Gannon to Stanlake, no run
57.5
Gannon to Stanlake, no run
57.4
4
Gannon to Stanlake, FOUR runs
57.3
Gannon to Stanlake, no run
57.2
1
Gannon to Doran, 1 run
57.1
Gannon to Doran, no run
Over57
1 run
TAS 201/9CRR: 3.52
B Stanlake 0 (5b)JR Doran 31 (72b 3x4)
CJ Rocchiccioli1/46 (14)
56.6
CJ Rocchiccioli to Stanlake, no run
56.5
CJ Rocchiccioli to Stanlake, no run
56.4
1
CJ Rocchiccioli to Doran, 1 run
56.3
CJ Rocchiccioli to Doran, no run
56.2
CJ Rocchiccioli to Doran, no run
56.1
CJ Rocchiccioli to Doran, no run
Over56
Wicket maiden
TAS 200/9CRR: 3.57
B Stanlake 0 (3b)JR Doran 30 (68b 3x4)
CJ Gannon3/31 (13)
55.6
Gannon to Stanlake, no run
55.5
Gannon to Stanlake, no run
55.4
Gannon to Stanlake, no run
55.3
W
Gannon to Bell, OUT
Gabe Bell c †Curtis b Gannon 0 (1b 0x4 0x6) SR: 0
55.2
W
Gannon to Bird, OUT
Jackson Bird c †Curtis b Gannon 23 (31b 3x4 0x6) SR: 74.19
55.1
Gannon to Bird, no run
Over55
1 run
TAS 200/7CRR: 3.63
JM Bird 23 (29b 3x4)JR Doran 30 (68b 3x4)
JA Richardson4/41 (15)
54.6
1
Jhye Richardson to Bird, 1 run
54.5
Jhye Richardson to Bird, no run
Read full commentary
Commentary Feedback
Match details
GroundWestern Australia Cricket Association Ground, Perth
TossWestern Australia, elected to field first
Series
Sheffield Shield
Season2025/26
Match days5,6,7,8 February 2026 - day (4-day match)
Umpires
Australia
Sharad Patel
Australia
Stephen Dionysius
Match Referee
Australia
Kent Hannam
