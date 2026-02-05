Match State: Stumps - Day 2
Tasmania vs West Aust, 21st Match at Perth, Sheffield Shield, Feb 05 2026 - Live Cricket Score
Current RR: 3.55
• Min. Ov. Rem: 10.3
• Last 10 ov (RR): 32/2 (3.20)
FC CAREER
|Batters
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|This Bowler
|last 10 ov
|32
|74
|3
|0
|43.24
|10 (29b)
|5 (20b)
|4
|9
|1
|0
|44.44
|0 (2b)
|4 (9b)
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|0s
|4s
|6s
|This spell
|14
|1
|46
|1
|3.28
|55
|3
|0
|-
|14
|2
|36
|3
|2.57
|64
|4
|0
|-
|Mat
|Runs
|HS
|Ave
|88
|4564
|123
|30.43
|12
|45
|11*
|5.63
|Mat
|Wkts
|BBI
|Ave
|49
|164
|7/52
|30.72
|65
|228
|6/53
|26.18
Last Bat:Gabe Bell 0 (1b) •
FOW:200/9 (55.3 Ov)
•
•
4
•
1
•
57th
•
•
1
•
•
•
56th
•
•
•
W
W
•
55th
1
•
•
•
•
•
54th
•
1
•
•
•
1
Match centre
Over58
5 runs
TAS 206/9
B Stanlake 4 (9b 1x4)JR Doran 32 (74b 3x4)
CJ Gannon3/36 (14)
57.6
•
Gannon to Stanlake, no run
57.5
•
Gannon to Stanlake, no run
57.4
4
Gannon to Stanlake, FOUR runs
57.3
•
Gannon to Stanlake, no run
57.2
1
Gannon to Doran, 1 run
57.1
•
Gannon to Doran, no run
Over57
1 run
TAS 201/9
B Stanlake 0 (5b)JR Doran 31 (72b 3x4)
CJ Rocchiccioli1/46 (14)
56.6
•
CJ Rocchiccioli to Stanlake, no run
56.5
•
CJ Rocchiccioli to Stanlake, no run
56.4
1
CJ Rocchiccioli to Doran, 1 run
56.3
•
CJ Rocchiccioli to Doran, no run
56.2
•
CJ Rocchiccioli to Doran, no run
56.1
•
CJ Rocchiccioli to Doran, no run
Over56
Wicket maiden
TAS 200/9
B Stanlake 0 (3b)JR Doran 30 (68b 3x4)
CJ Gannon3/31 (13)
55.6
•
Gannon to Stanlake, no run
55.5
•
Gannon to Stanlake, no run
55.4
•
Gannon to Stanlake, no run
55.3
W
Gannon to Bell, OUT
Gabe Bell c †Curtis b Gannon 0 (1b 0x4 0x6) SR: 0
55.2
W
Gannon to Bird, OUT
Jackson Bird c †Curtis b Gannon 23 (31b 3x4 0x6) SR: 74.19
55.1
•
Gannon to Bird, no run
Over55
1 run
TAS 200/7
JM Bird 23 (29b 3x4)JR Doran 30 (68b 3x4)
JA Richardson4/41 (15)
54.6
1
Jhye Richardson to Bird, 1 run
54.5
•
Jhye Richardson to Bird, no run
Match details
TossWestern Australia, elected to field first
Series
Season2025/26
Match days5,6,7,8 February 2026 - day (4-day match)
Match Referee