Matches (30)
Women's T20 World Cup (1)
India vs New Zealand (1)
Emerging Teams Asia Cup (4)
PAK vs ENG (1)
Ranji Trophy (16)
Ranji Trophy Plate (3)
Nepal vs USA (2)
Spring Challenge (2)

West Aust vs Tasmania, 6th Match at Perth, Sheffield Shield, Oct 20 2024 - Live Cricket Score

6th Match, Perth, October 20 - 23, 2024, Sheffield Shield
PrevNext
Western Australia FlagWestern Australia
Tasmania FlagTasmania
Tomorrow
2:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
What will be the toss result?
WA Win & Bat
TAS Win & Bat
WA Win & Bowl
TAS Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 08:10
batters to watch(Recent stats)
SM Whiteman
10 M • 708 Runs • 37.26 Avg • 48.76 SR
HWR Cartwright
10 M • 592 Runs • 32.89 Avg • 50.16 SR
BJ Webster
10 M • 893 Runs • 59.53 Avg • 59.81 SR
BM Hope
10 M • 554 Runs • 39.57 Avg • 66.98 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
JS Paris
8 M • 39 Wkts • 2.49 Econ • 36.66 SR
CJ Rocchiccioli
10 M • 35 Wkts • 3.25 Econ • 62.51 SR
GT Bell
8 M • 36 Wkts • 2.69 Econ • 44.44 SR
BJ Webster
10 M • 26 Wkts • 3.07 Econ • 59.38 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
Match details
Western Australia Cricket Association Ground, Perth
Series
Season2024/25
Match days20,21,22,23 October 2024 - day (4-day match)
Sheffield Shield News

Australia's selection race: who is in the running to face India?

There's one batting spot in the XI to fill for Perth, and maybe a reserve player as well

Australia's selection race: who is in the running to face India?

Smith and Starc in New South Wales Sheffield Shield squad

Young opener Sam Konstas will face Scott Boland at the MCG after Victoria named the Test seamer for his first game of the summer

Smith and Starc in New South Wales Sheffield Shield squad

Marsh ready to bowl as much as Cummins needs him against India

He expects to send down a few overs in the next Sheffield Shield match as part of a "slow build" to the Test series

Marsh ready to bowl as much as Cummins needs him against India

Marsh smashes 94, Khawaja warms up with unbeaten 64 in draw

Marsh didn't bowl in the game at the WACA while Khawaja looked in fine touch on the last day

Marsh smashes 94, Khawaja warms up with unbeaten 64 in draw

Carey and McSweeney hundreds deny New South Wales after Lyon's inroads

South Australia had stumbled to 23 for 4 early on the final day but twin centuries produced an impressive fightback

Carey and McSweeney hundreds deny New South Wales after Lyon's inroads
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

Sheffield Shield

TeamMWLDPT
NSW10013.66
WA10013.45
VIC10013
QLD10012.96
TAS10012.66
SOA10012.6
Full Table