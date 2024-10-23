Hilton Cartwright makes hospital run for baby's birth before helping WA win

By the time Hilton Cartwright fronted the media post match, he looked understandably exhausted after a whirlwind few days capped by guiding Western Australia to victory over Tasmania in a tempestuous Sheffield Shield clash

Cartwright had expected to get through the match with his wife Tameka only 37 weeks pregnant. But just as he arrived at the WACA ground before day two, Tameka called him and said she would need to be induced due to complications.

They worked out a plan and agreed that she would be induced at around 3.30pm, so that Cartwright could dash from the ground at the tea break. He gave the heads up to WA coach Adam Voges, who was "extremely supportive".

"I was going to be leaving at tea, regardless of whether I was in, out or we were still bowling," Cartwright told reporters after the match.

As it turned out, No. 3 Cartwright was at the crease and in sublime touch having helped lift WA out of trouble in their first innings before retiring on 52 not out at tea.

"My mind was probably a bit elsewhere," he said. "The only thing I was really thinking about was getting through to tea to give myself an opportunity and the team an opportunity for me to bat later, or for someone to bat later after me."

After Tameka gave birth to their second child early on Tuesday, Cartwright managed just one hour of sleep before fronting up for day three of the match. He was able to resume his innings at the fall of a wicket after Tasmania had agreed as per the rules.

Cartwright gave the thumbs up to Tasmania skipper Jordan Silk on his way to the crease, but was understandably scratchy and managed only a further 13 runs before holing out.

Having mostly survived the day through adrenaline and caffeine, Cartwright finally crashed later at the hospital and had some desperately needed sleep.

There appeared to be some tense scenes between Hilton Cartwright and Tasmania • Getty Images

With a little bit more energy, Cartwright played a starring role on the final day and scored a vital 39 not out from 50 balls to combine with Josh Inglis as WA overcame a top-order collapse to run down the 83-run target with six wickets in hand.

But tensions boiled over on-field with Cartwright and Tasmania opener Jake Weatherald engaged in a war of words. They had a long exchange while shaking hands just after the match.

"It was just clearing some air that I think might have got a bit misjudged while we were out there and we were able to clear what happened over the last couple of days," Cartwright said.

Tasmania quick Kieran Elliott said "that's the game, we made our call".

"Without being entirely across what was discussed, if he was out, great result for us. He is obviously a class player," he said. "For him to come back and get a few more away before we eventually got him in that first innings was important for them."

WA skipper Sam Whiteman believed the laws over retiring batters should be re-evaluated.

"It's a pretty unique situation and I think probably the laws of the game need to change a little bit to take the decision off the captains," he said.